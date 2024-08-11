Cabinet minister insists rioters won’t be released early despite prison overcrowding

Support truly

Rioters will not be freed early despite the chronic overcrowding in the UK’s prisons, a cabinet minister has said.

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said they would not be included in the government’s release scheme.

The guarantee came as the justice secretary Shabana Mahmood warned that the impact of the violent scenes on the country’s streets would be felt in the criminal justice system “for months and years”.

Last month, she announced plans to release some inmates early to free up prison space, blaming the decision on the last Conservative government.

Riot police officers push back anti-migration protesters outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham ( Getty )

Asked if he could guarantee that rioters won’t be set free early under the overcrowded release scheme, Mr Reynolds told The Camilla Tominey Show on GB News: “I understand that they won’t be.”

He added that it was “because of those difficult decisions that were made by the ministers in the new government to make sure there is sufficient capacity, moving on from the disastrous state that we inherited … that there is capacity in the system to deal with this disorder”.

He also urged the public to support local businesses affected by the riots.

"If you care about these brilliant local businesses that are the heart of your community, please give them your support in the days and weeks ahead," he said.

But he denied he was concerned the days of riots, broadcast on television screens across the globe, could affect foreign investment in the UK.

The impact on small businesses was ‘very significant’, Jonathan Reynolds said ( PA Wire )

He said he was "not worried" about the issue despite Labour’s hopes that overseas cash can help the UK’s growth.

As the violence spread this week, the chancellor Rachel Reeves was holding meetings with global investors during a three-day visit to the US and Canada, where she told them: “Britain is open for business.”

Mr Reynolds said: “It is clearly a difficult thing to have to contend with as a country. However, I would say that, for the big investors that I talk to, they’re more motivated by the political stability of the government, by the certainty of the tax regime, by the changes to planning policy and a whole range of other pro-business measures that we’re putting in place.

“And, certainly, for our investment summit, which is coming up in October, we have a huge amount of interest in it, so I’m not worried about the effect.”

He added that while the costs of the riots were unclear, the impact on small businesses was “very significant”.

He said he is seeking to make insurers pay claims promptly and alert businesses that they might be able to access support under the Riot Compensation Act if they are not insured or not adequately covered by insurance.