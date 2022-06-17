Priti Patel signs order to extradite Julian Assange to US to face spying charges
Priti Patel has signed an order to extradite Julian Assange to the US to face espionage charges, the Home Office has confirmed.
The Wikileaks founder now has 14 days to launch an appeal against the decision.
The US has been seeking to put Mr Assange on trial since his website in 2010 published a series of leaks from army intelligence officer Chelsea Manning which pointed to wrongdoing by American forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He spent seven years in the embassy of Ecuador in London after breaching bail on an extradition order to face sexual offence charges in Sweden, which were dropped in 2019.
He was arrested on leaving the embassy that year and has since remained in Belmarsh high-security prison. After a High Court ruling in favour of the US last December, Assange’s extradition was formally approved by Westminster Magistrates Court in April.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies