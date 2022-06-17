Priti Patel signs order to extradite Julian Assange to US to face spying charges

Priti Patel has signed an order to extradite Julian Assange to the US to face espionage charges, the Home Office has confirmed.

The Wikileaks founder now has 14 days to launch an appeal against the decision.

The US has been seeking to put Mr Assange on trial since his website in 2010 published a series of leaks from army intelligence officer Chelsea Manning which pointed to wrongdoing by American forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He spent seven years in the embassy of Ecuador in London after breaching bail on an extradition order to face sexual offence charges in Sweden, which were dropped in 2019.

He was arrested on leaving the embassy that year and has since remained in Belmarsh high-security prison. After a High Court ruling in favour of the US last December, Assange’s extradition was formally approved by Westminster Magistrates Court in April.