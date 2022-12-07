Jump to content

Tories remove whip from MP Julian Knight after complaint to Met police

Chief Whip Simon Hart removed the whip ‘with immediate effect’ after a report to Scotland Yard

Sam Blewett
Wednesday 07 December 2022 23:03
<p>Julian Knight has represented Solihull in the West Midlands since 2015 </p>

Julian Knight has represented Solihull in the West Midlands since 2015

(PA Media)

The Conservatives have removed the whip from senior MP Julian Knight after a complaint was made to the Metropolitan Police, the party has said.

Chief Whip Simon Hart removed the Tory whip, meaning Mr Knight no longer sits in the Commons as a Conservative, after the complaint was made on Wednesday.

Mr Knight is the chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee and has represented Solihull in the West Midlands since 2015.

A spokeswoman for the Chief Whip said: “Following a complaint made to the Metropolitan Police this evening, we have removed the whip from Julian Knight MP with immediate effect.”

She declined to comment on the nature of the complaint now it is under investigation.

