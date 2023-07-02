Doctors accuse government of acting ‘in bad faith’ over NHS pay talks

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email
Doctors have accused the government of acting in "bad faith" during pay negotiations after the health secretary claimed doctors had walked away from talks.
Steve Barclay said in a television interview on Sunday morning that the parties were "in the middle of discussing" issues and that "it was the junior doctors suddenly who walked away".
But the
British Medical Association (BMA) said it was still willing to continue negotiations and that it was the government who cancelled the remaining meetings.
Health secretary Mr Barclay told the Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme on Sky News that doctors had "refused to move".
But he appeared to confirm that ministers were refusing talks while industrial action was on the table.
"We're being consistent not just in health but in all departments that if people suspend the strikes then we can get around the table and have talks with them," he said.
"The junior doctors have walked away from the talks. We were in the middle of discussions with them."
Junior doctors want their pay restored to 2008 levels, having suffered a real terms (RPI) pay cut of 26.1 per cent.
They will be staging a five-day strike from July 13 to July 18.
Consultants, the most senior
NHS doctors, are also set to strike on July 20 and 21, where they will only provide scaled-back "Christmas Day cover".
Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chair of the BMA junior doctors committee said: "We have always been willing to continue talking.
"It was the Government who cancelled our remaining meetings after we called for strike action, but we have made it clear that we will call strikes off if (Rishi) Sunak makes a credible offer.
"A 5 per cent offer when inflation is in double digits is yet another real-terms pay cut, and would only worsen the already 26% real-terms pay cut we've endured prior to that.
"It's becoming increasingly clear that Steve Barclay has been negotiating in bad faith.
UK news in pictures
Show all 50 UK news in pictures 2 July 2023
England’s Ben Stokes hits a six off the bowling of Australia’s Josh Hazlewood during the last day of the second Ashes test at Lords Cricket Ground in London
Action Images via Reuters
UK news in pictures 1 July 2023
Pata Yamaha Prometeon rider Toprak Razgatiloglu followed by Aruba.It Racing - Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista (right) during the World SBK race 1 on day two of the FIM Superbike World Championship 2023 at Donington Park, Derby
PA
UK news in pictures 30 June 2023
Rembrandt Harmensz’s Portrait of Jan Willemsz, van der Pluym and Jaapgen Carels is held by gallery staff, during a photo call for highlights from the forthcoming Classic Week Sales, at Christie’s, London.
PA
UK news in pictures 29 June 2023
A visitor walks through a part of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s installation “You, Me and The Balloons” during a preview ahead of the start of the Manchester International Festival
Reuters
UK news in pictures 28 June 2023
England player Jonny Bairstow carries a “Just Stop Oil” pitch invader during day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground
Getty
UK news in pictures 27 June 2023
A Dolly Parton impersonator banned from Facebook protests outside the offices of parent company Meta in King’s Cross, London, as part of their “Stop Banning Us” appeal
Lucy North/PA
UK news in pictures 26 June 2023
Glastonbury site clean-up operation in progress
PA
UK news in pictures 25 June 2023
Lil Nas X performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury
AFP via Getty
UK news in pictures 24 June 2023
Chemical Brothers perform beneath the Arcadia spider in the very early morning at the Glastonbury Festival
PA
UK news in pictures 23 June 2023
A performer entertains festivalgoers in the circus field at Glastonbury festival
AFP/Getty
UK news in pictures 22 June 2023
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot Racecourse
AP
UK news in pictures 21 June 2023
Katherine Jenkinson from Carlisle with her jersey calf in the wash bay at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh, ahead of the Royal Highland Show
PA
UK news in pictures 20 June 2023
The sunrises at 04.25am at St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, on the North East coast of England, the day before Summer Solstice – the longest day of the year
PA
UK news in pictures 19 June 2023
The King and Queen depart the annual Order of the Garter Service
PA
UK news in pictures 17 June 2023
Typhoon fighter jets fly over The Mall after the Royal family attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
PA
UK news in pictures 16 June 2023
A peregrine falcon nesting at Malham Cove, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park
PA
UK news in pictures 15 June 2023
Newborn alpaca Sir Steveo, who has been named after one of his keepers, ventures outside in the Pets Farm area of Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling
PA
UK news in pictures 14 June 2023
Grace Kumar’s father and Barnaby Webber’s brother, Charlie, embrace ahead of a vigil at the University of Nottingham after they and Ian Coates were killed and another three hurt in connected attacks on 13 June
PA
UK news in pictures 13 June 2023
Police forensics officers on Ilkeston Road
PA
UK news in pictures 12 June 2023
People relax in a suspended swimming pool as hot weather continues, in London
Reuters
UK news in pictures 11 June 2023
Usain Bolt and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning Soccer Aid 2023
Action Images via Reuters
UK news in pictures 10 June 2023
A cyclist trains in the early morning, as hot weather continues, in Richmond Park, London
Reuters
UK news in pictures 9 June 2023
A performer walks on a tightrope at Covent Garden during a sunny day in London
AP
UK news in pictures 8 June 2023
A women rides her horse through the river during the Appleby Horse Fair
PA
UK news in pictures 7 June 2023
The Princess of Wales during a game of walking rugby during her visit to meet local and national male rugby players at Maidenhead Rugby Club
PA
UK news in pictures 6 June 2023
An aerial view shows the dry bed of Woodhead Reservoir, revealed by a falling water level after a prolonged period of dry weather, near Glossop, northern England
AFP/Getty
UK news in pictures 5 June 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak onboard Border Agency cutter HMC Seeker during a visit to Dover
PA
UK news in pictures 4 June 2023
A hot air balloon rises into the sky above Ragley Hall, Alcester, south of Birmingham in central England
AFP via Getty Images
UK news in pictures 2 June 2023
Skaters use the mini ramp at the Wavelength Spring Classic festival in Woolacombe Bay in Devon
PA
UK news in pictures 1 June 2023
The And Beyond installation, during a photo call for the London Design Biennale at Somerset House in London
PA
UK news in pictures 31 May 2023
Emergency services attending to a blaze at a derelict listed building in Samuel Street, Belfast
PA
UK news in pictures 30 May 2023
A robot named Stella interacts with visitors during the International Conference on Robotics and Automation ICRA in London
AP
UK news in pictures 29 May 2023
Dave Hackett and his daughter Daisy, five, explore the laburnum arch in the grounds of Preston Tower, East Lothian, in the warm Spring Bank Holiday weather
PA
UK news in pictures 28 May 2023
Great Britain’s Nick Bandurak scores their side’s third goal of the game during the FIH Hockey Pro League men’s match at Lee Valley, London
PA
UK news in pictures 27 May 2023
People enjoy the sunny weather at a park in London
AP
UK news in pictures 26 May 2023
People drink coffee inside Daleks during MCM Comic Con at the ExCel London in east London
PA
UK news in pictures 25 May 2023
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Enniskillen Castle, Co Fermanagh as part of a two day visit to Northern Ireland
PA
UK news in pictures 24 May 2023
Horses enjoy the sunny weather on Middleham Gallops in North Yorkshire
PA
UK news in pictures 23 May 2023
An aerial view of a yellow rapeseed field in Hemel Hempstead, Britain
Reuters
UK news in pictures 22 May 2023
Manoj Malde and Clive Gillmor kiss after getting married, the first wedding ever at the Chelsea Flower Show
AP
UK news in pictures 21 May 2023
People enjoy the warm weather as they take punt tours along the River Cam in Cambridge
PA
UK news in pictures 20 May 2023
Protesters emerge from the sea as Surfers Against Sewage hold a UK-wide paddle-out protest at Brighton West Pier in East Sussex
PA
UK news in pictures 19 May 2023
Good Karma ridden by Daniel Muscutt (right) wins the Earl & The Pharaoh Novice Stakes at Newbury Racecourse, Berkshire
PA
UK news in pictures 18 May 2023
Choristers from the Choir of St John’s College at the University of Cambridge look out from the top of the Chapel Tower before performing the Ascension Day carol - a custom dating back to 1902.
PA
UK news in pictures 17 May 2023
Oxfam activists wearing 'big heads' of G7 leaders during a demonstration in Trafalgar Square, London, highlighting their lack of action to tackle the East Africa hunger crisis ahead of the start of the G7 summit in Japan
PA
UK news in pictures 16 May 2023
Part of a child’s jacket during a photo call for the China’s hidden century exhibition, which opens at the British Museum
PA
UK news in pictures 15 May 2023
Viewing assistant and History of Art student Emma Scarr Hall takes a closer look at @Pink Roses’ (1923) by Scottish Colourist artist Leslie Hunter which is estimated at £60,000-80,000 in the forthcoming Bonhams Scottish Art Sale in Edinburgh
PA
UK news in pictures 14 May 2023
Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff, with the award for Drama Series, for Bad Sisters at the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards in London
EPA
UK news in pictures 13 May 2023
Singer Loreen performing on behalf of Sweden celebrates with the trophy after winning the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2023
AFP/Getty
UK news in pictures 12 May 2023
Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer views a cancer tumour under a microscope during a visit to the Francis Crick Institute in north London where he met scientists working on research into lung cancer
PA
"Ministers need to understand that they have totally discredited the supposed independence of the pay review body."
Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, added: “Steve Barclay just doesn’t get it.
“Junior doctors up and down the country have had a real-terms pay cut of around 26% since 2008/9. There are more than 110,000 vacancies in the NHS workforce right now - that’s one in 10 posts unfilled.
“But instead of dealing with those fundamental issues which are causing already trained NHS doctors to quit and move abroad to places where they have a chance of being properly paid and appreciated, Barclay is trying to take us on a trip to la la land.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies