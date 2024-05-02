Kate Forbes announces she will not run as SNP leader

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Forbes has announced she will not be standing as the next leader of the Scottish National Party, following days of speculation.

The former Scottish cabinet minister has ruled herself out of the leadership contest just hours after her colleague and former deputy SNP leader John Swinney announced his intention to stand.

In a tweet thread posted on social media site X, Ms Forbes said: “I have listened very carefully to the vision @JohnSwinney set out this morning for Scotland. I welcomed, and embrace, his commitment to ensure internal respect for robust and divergent debate in the party, which is the lifeblood of any democratic institution like the SNP.”

She added: “I can therefore today announce that I will not be seeking nomination as the next SNP leader.”

Mr Swinney announced his intention to stand for election as leader of the Scottish National Party.

Announcing his decision during a press conference, the MSP and former deputy first minister of Scotland said: “I intend to stand for election as leader of the Scottish National Party.

“I want to build on the work of the SNP government to create a modern, diverse, dynamic Scotland. That will ensure opportunity for all of our citizens.”

Mr Swinney also said he wants Ms Forbes to be part of his new government team, describing her as an “intelligent, creative person who has much to contribute”.

It had been widely anticipated that the former cabinet minister would run again after she narrowly missed out at the previous leadership contest to Humza Yousaf.

Kate Forbes has announced she will run not for SNP leader ( PA Wire )

Ms Forbes is a devout Christian and has come under scrutiny for her views on gender, same-sex relationships and reproductive rights.

It is now widely expected that Mr Swinney could become the leader of the SNP unopposed.

Westminster leader of the SNP Stephen Flynn backed Mr Swinney’s leadership bid. In a post on social media site X, he said: “The unifying statement of intent from John Swinney this morning could not have been more impressive. Precisely what the party, but more importantly the public, needed to hear. A man who speaks to all of Scotland, he will lead us to a brighter future.”

Mr Swinney’s announcement follows the resignation of former leader Humza Yousaf earlier in the week, who stepped aside following a decision to collapse a power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens.

John Swinney seems almost certain to be Scotland’s next first minister ( PA Wire )

The leadership hopeful said that if elected, his goals as first minister will come straight from the centre-left tradition: “The pursuit of economic growth, and social justice. Economic growth, not for its own sake, but to support the services and the society we all want to see.”

He added that his message was “crisp and simple”: “I am stepping forward to bring the SNP together. I want to unite the SNP and unite Scotland for independence. I invite everyone in the SNP and in our country who wants to join me in that journey to do so now.”