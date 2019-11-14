General election: Brexit supporter and former Labour MP Kate Hoey to vote for DUP

‘The Labour Party’s policies on the EU are so confusing, so wrong’

Chiara Giordano
Thursday 14 November 2019 01:20
Former Labour MP Kate Hoey says she will vote DUP in general election

Former Labour MP and staunch Brexiteer Kate Hoey has revealed she will be voting for the DUP in the upcoming general election.

Ms Hoey, who announced she was standing down as Labour’s candidate for Vauxhall in London earlier this year, told radio station LBC: “I’m actually going to be voting in Northern Ireland and unfortunately the Labour Party is so anti-democratic in Northern Ireland that they allow people to join but they don’t put up candidates.

“So I’ll be voting for a pro-Union candidate in Northern Ireland.”

When asked whether that meant she would be voting for the DUP, she said: “It will be DUP, yes where I’m likely to be voting.”

She added: “I’m pro-Union. I would not dream of voting for Sinn Fein, I wouldn’t dream of voting for the SDLP and the Alliance Party is in hock with both.”

Ms Hoey is eligible to vote in London in the constituency of Bethnal Green and Bow, which has been held by Labour for the last 19 years.

Asked if she would have voted for the Brexit Party or Conservative Party if she was voting in the capital, she said “yes I would”, adding that “the country comes before party politics in this election”.

Ms Hoey described the Labour Party’s policies on the EU as “so confusing, so wrong and have reneged on everything they promised at the last election”.

The Brexiteer announced she would be standing down as Labour MP in her ultra-remain constituency of Vauxhall, in south London, in July after 30 years.

