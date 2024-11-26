Watch live: Liz Kendall questioned on Labour’s ‘Get Britain Working Again’ employment plans
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Liz Kendall is questioned on Labour's "Get Britain Working Again" employment reform plans on Tuesday, 26 November.
The white paper is part of a government pledge to bring more than two million people back into work.
Sir Keir Starmer has declared Britain “simply isn’t working” as he unveiled plans to bring more people into work and slash the country’s spiralling benefits bill.
The prime minister is planning to replace the network of Jobcentres with a new National Jobs and Careers Service, while more NHS staff will be sent to areas with higher rates of joblessness.
Earlier on this live feed, the Foreign Office was questioned on the UK's efforts to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and assistance with the humanitarian situation in the Middle East.
Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), has warned that displaced people in Gaza will "die shivering" as temperatures drop in the winter with "no safe shelters, blankets or warm clothes for people to seek some respite."
Ministers also faced questions on UK efforts to aid Ukraine as the conflict with Russia continues.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments