Starmer warned as Labour MP calls for a ‘blasphemy law’ to tackle Islamophobia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Labour MP’s call for a law to tackle Islamophobia has provoked concerns about Keir Starmer’s commitment to freedom of speech.

Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley MP Tahir Ali raised the issue of hate crimes against Muslims as part of Islamophobia awareness month on November.

He went on: “Last year, the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution condemning the desecration of religious texts, including the Koran, despite opposition from the previous government.

“Acts of such mindless desecration only serve to fuel division and hatred within our society. Will the prime minister commit to introducing measures to prohibit the desecration of all religious texts and the prophets of the Abrahamic religions?”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer did not reject the idea of measures to prohibit the desecration of all religious texts and the prophets of the Abrahamic religions in his answer ( PA Wire )

The MP later tweeted: “As November marks Islamophobia Awareness Month, it is vital the Government takes clear and measurable steps to prevent acts that fuel hatred in society.”

The problem of Islamophobia has been a growing issue in the UK and appears to have been exacerbated by the Israel/ Gaza war.

In the year following Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack on Israel, the charity Tell Mama UK said it has recorded 4,971 incidents of anti-Muslim hate, the highest annual total in 14 years.

Mr Ali’s question raised concerns he was in effect calling for a blasphemy law, but Sir Keir did not reject the proposal in his answer while not committing himself to any specific action.

He replied: “I agree that desecration is awful and should be condemned across the House. We are, as I said before, committed to tackling all forms of hatred and division, including Islamophobia in all its forms.”

Tory veteran MP Sir David Davis, a longstanding campaigner foor civil rights who once resigned his seat in protest over government authoritarianism during Tony Blair’s government, expressed his disappointment at the prime minister’s response.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter): “For centuries, one of the most important features of Britain’s freedom of speech is the absolute right to criticise religion. Freedom of speech is fundamental to everything we have and everything we stand for. I regret Keir Starmer did not make that clear to Mr Ali at PMQs.”

Journalist and former peer Matt Ridley described it as a “black day”.

He said: “A truly black moment for Britain to hear a prime minister effectively endorse the idea that we should reintroduce blasphemy laws.”