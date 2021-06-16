Labour leader Keir Starmer has hit out at Boris Johnson after a surge in the delta variant saw the UK record the highest rate of coronavirus cases in Europe, according to a Oxford University-based research platform.

Sir Kier told Mr Johnson the British people “did their bit”, by following the rules and getting a vaccination, “but the prime minister squandered it by letting a new variant into the country that was not inevitable, it was the consequence of his indecision."

“We learned today that tragically once again the UK has the highest infection rate in Europe,” he added.

Labour sources pointed to the platform ‘Our World in Data’, which showed that 107.3 people per million in the UK tested positive for the virus on average per day in the last week.