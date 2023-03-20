Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of trying to “intimidate” MPs investigating him over the Partygate scandal.

The Labour leader has given his full backing to an attack on Mr Johnson’s response to the privileges committee inquiry by shadow minister Thangam Debbonaire.

The shadow Commons leader claimed the former Tory prime minister has shown “utter disdain for standards in public life” by trying to “discredit” the Commons Committee investigating him.

“It’s vital that this well-respected committee, a majority of whom are Tory MPs, can carry out their evidence session without intimidation,” Ms Debbonaire told The Independent.

Johnson allies have attempted to undermine the inquiry, calling it a “McCarthyite witchhunt” and have put pressure on four Tory MPs on the committee to quit.

A senior Tory figure warned Johnson loyalists that such pressure “will be looked on very badly” by MPs and peers. “People look at it as anti-democratic – if they push any further even sympathetic people will be offended,” they told The Independent.

Mr Johnson and his allies claim that the committee’s interim report relies on evidence gathered by senior civil servant Sue Gray during her Partygate probe finished in May 2022.

But the eight-person committee, led by Labour veteran Harriet Harman, has made clear it has gathered evidence directly from witnesses, independent of Ms Gray’s report. And it is believed Labour did not approach Ms Gray about becoming Keir Starmer’s chief of staff until November.

Sir Bob Neill, chair of the justice select committee, called on Boris to “tell the truth” in front of MPs. He told The Independent: “I would say just tell the truth. Just be straight and serious for once ... But I would not hold my breath”.

The former Tory PM is fighting to save his career as he hunkers down with his legal team to prepare for Wednesday’s four-hour showdown on whether he lied to parliament about his knowledge of rule-breaking parties during Covid.

As Mr Johnson prepared to hand over a 50-page dossier to counter the privileges committee’s initial report which found rule breaches would have been “obvious” to him.

But the former PM is set to argue in his dossier that the committee is both “unlawful” and politically biased – pointing to chair Harriet Harman’s previous remarks suggesting the ex-PM “knowingly lied”.

Boris Johnson is under pressure over Partygate again (PA)

Former Tory attorney general Dominic Grieve has said Boris Johnson has “a lot of explaining to do” when he faces MPs on Wednesday, adding that the former PM has a “serial reputation for telling untruths whenever it suits him”.

Mr Grieve told Sky News: “Mr Johnson certainly does appear to have a considerable problem. He attended some of the gatherings which were parties, and yet he said that there weren’t any gatherings.

“And it’s a bit difficult therefore to understand how he didn’t know that there had been parties going on at No 10 Downing Street.

“So Mr Johnson’s got a lot of explaining to do, and of course that is against the background of somebody who has a serial reputation for telling untruths whenever it suits him.”

Mr Grieve said some Tories are “still delusional” about Mr Johnson. Put to him that the ex-PM is popular within the party, he told Sky News: “I’m afraid that just shows that elements of the Conservative Party are still delusional about Mr Johnson.”

Rishi Sunak has made clear Tory MPs will have free vote on any punishment for Boris Johnson (Getty/EPA)

Conservative Post – website affiliated with Johnson loyalist Lord Cruddas’ Conservative Democratic Organisation (CDO) – has urged party members to email the four Tory MPs who sit on the committee and urge them to quit the “banana republic” inquiry.

Johnson ally Conor Burns, former Northern Ireland secretary, questioned Ms Harman’s impartiality – pointing to her previous remarks suggesting the ex-PM “knowingly lied”.

He had told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour: “It seems to me the person who is chairing this committee has predetermined it, and that causes me a degree of anxiety for parliament’s reputation in handling this with integrity.”

Mr Burns said he had spoken to Mr Johnson on Sunday. “He is looking forward to the opportunity of getting his case out there, to putting his case to the committee on Wednesday, to answering their questions.”

If found to have lied to parliament, MPs would have to vote on the sanction. If a suspension of at least 10 days is imposed, Mr Johnson could face a recall petition from his constituents that could trigger a by-election.

Rishi Sunak has made clear that he would not use the Tory whip to exert pressure on his colleagues ahead of any vote in the weeks ahead.

Former chancellor Tory George Osborne said on Channel 4’s The Andrew Neil Show last night that it was “not clear” the PM would campaign for Mr Johnson if he faces a by-election.