Boris Johnson has refused to retract his false claim in the House of Commons that Sir Keir Starmer was behind the failure to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

The Labour leader accused him of “parroting fascists” with the Savile smear as the pair clashed over the row at PMQs on Wednesday.

Appealing to Tory MPs, some of whom have condemned the PM’s remarks, Sir Keir said: “Theirs is the party of Winston Churchill. Our parties stood together to defeat fascism.”

He added: “Now their leader stands in the Commons parroting the conspiracy theories of violent fascists to try and score cheap political points. He knows exactly what he is doing. It is time to restore some dignity.”

Refusing to apologise or withdraw his false claim, Mr Johnson responded: “I don’t wish to make heavy weather of this, but I am informed that in 2013 [Sir Keir] apologised and took full responsibility for what had happened on his watch. And I think that was the right thing to do.”

The prime minister’s jibe earlier this week about the Labour leader failing to prosecute Savile in his former role as director of public prosecutions has been completely discredited – and has sparked condemnation from MPs in all parties.

Earlier on Wednesday, Michael Gove claimed Mr Johnson has nothing to apologise after the prime minister tried to use a notorious paedophile to get one-up on Labour. Asked on Wednesday whether the PM had should say sorry, Mr Gove said: “No”.

Mr Gove added: “Keir Starmer acknowledged that mistakes had been made by the organisation of which he was head, to his credit. He was very clear about those mistakes.”

Senior Tory MP Julian Smith, former chief whip, is among the backbenchers to have attacked both the PM’s “smear” and ministers’ claim that the remarks could be considered the normal “cut and thrust” of the Commons.

Tory Simon Hoare MP said prior to PMQs that the “false allegation should be withdrawn”.

Fact-checking charity Full Fact also looked into the claim that Sir Keir had stopped Savile being charged in 2009 – a claim which has also been perpetuated by far-right groups on social media.

Full Fact said that while Sir Keir was head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) when the decision not to prosecute Savile was made on the grounds of “insufficient evidence”, he was not central to the decision.

Victims of Savile have called on Mr Johnson to withdraw his smear, said a lawyer who has represented some of them said.

Richard Scorer, head of abuse and public inquiries at law firm Slater and Gordon, told The Independent: “I’ve spoken to a number of victims, and they are appalled and really quite upset that Johnson has tried to use their suffering for political purposes.”

“It’s completely untrue and unjustified to link the case to Keir Starmer. Starmer had nothing to do with it – he had no involvement at all. As director of public prosecutions, he did his utmost to advance the rights of victims.”

The lawyer added: “So for Johnson to repeat this garbage to get himself out of a political hole – you’re into Donald Trump territory, the Donald Trump tactics of repeating Q Anon conspiracy theories. We shouldn’t have those toxic politics in this country.”

Mr Johnson’s claim was branded “a disgrace to parliament and office of prime minister” by Nazir Afzal, a former chief crown prosecutor for the north west. “It’s not true. I was there.”