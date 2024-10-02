Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer speaks in Brussels on Wednesday, 2 October, to kick off his bid to reset Britain’s relationship with the European Union.

Downing Street said the prime minister travelled to Belgium to "continue his drive to improve the UK’s relationship with the European Union to bolster the security, safety and prosperity of the British people."

Sir Keir's trip to Brussels comes amid growing pressure for him to agree to a youth mobility scheme to allow people aged 30 and under to travel more freely between Britain and the EU.

European leaders are reportedly keen to not make it easy for Sir Keir and will hold demands; including long-term fishing access to British waters and a new migrant deal requiring Britain to accept an agreed number of asylum seekers from the continent.