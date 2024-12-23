‘You are not alone,’ Starmer declares in Christmas message to nation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has delivered his Christmas message to the nation, saying his “thoughts are with all those who are lonely” over the festive season.

The prime minister also said he will be “hoping for peace” over the Christmas period, amid increasing instability in the Middle East, as well as thanking NHS workers and the Armed Forces.

In a message delivered on Christmas eve, the prime minister said he will be “looking towards a better, brighter future for every person”.

It comes as the government maintains its ‘Plan for Change’ will improve living standards, despite the latest growth figures showing the economy flatlined in the third quarter of the year.

Sir Keir said that it had been ‘very tough’ to keep time free for his family since becoming Prime Minister (Leon Neal/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) had previously estimated 0.1 per cent growth between July and September of this year, but it has since revised this down to 0.0 - an even weaker estimate that what was expected in the final quarter of the Conservatives’ tenure.

The figures will come as a fresh blow for Sir Keir’s government, which has put economic growth at the heart of its mission.

Sir Keir said its important to “remind ourselves what’s really important” over Christmas - pointing to family, friendship and “being there for one another” in more difficult times.

“This Christmas, people will be travelling up and down the country. Heading home, visiting relatives and loved ones to celebrate together the hope and joy of this special season”, the prime minister said.

“It’s a time to remind ourselves what’s really important. Family. Friendship. And fellowship between all people. Being there for one another – in these celebrations, as well as the more difficult times.”

He added: “I’d like especially to thank those who will spend their Christmas serving others this year. In our NHS and emergency services, our Armed Forces and the churches and charities that will welcome every person this Christmas.

“Because I know that this is not an easy time for everyone, and my thoughts are with all those who are lonely this Christmas. Having a tough time, missing a loved one. You are not alone.

“Because as Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Christmas story reminds all of us to reach out to one another. To care for one another. And to look after those around us.”

The prime minister said he will be “hoping for peace, particularly in the Middle East as the birthplace of the Christmas story.”

He added: “I’ll be looking towards a better, brighter future for every person and celebrating the joy and wonder that Christmas brings. So, from my family to yours, I hope you have a very merry Christmas.”

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch also delivered a Christmas message, saying the period is “a time for us to support all of those people who need our assistance”.

“That’s one of the best things about Christmas, that it isn’t just about all of the things that we love and want to do, but thinking about other people”, she said.

Alluding to the Conservative Party’s historic election wipeout, she added: “I think that Christmas is a time for us to reflect on all that’s happened in the year.

“Sometimes we have amazing years. Sometimes, like when I lost my dad, we have difficult years and we’re commiserating, but we do it together.”