Prime Minister Starmer doesn’t shy away from high cost of living in Christmas message

Sir Keir Starmer has highlighted the persistent struggle with the cost of living across Britain, noting that "hardship can feel even more acute" during the festive season, in his Christmas message. The Prime Minister, meanwhile, urged the public to "reach out" to friends, family, and neighbours, stressing that "we should each do our bit".

These messages arrive at the close of a challenging year for the government, which has seen little progress in its economic growth agenda.

The Bank of England recently cautioned that growth is projected to stagnate in the final quarter of 2025, following a downward trend throughout the year. Consumer confidence also remained subdued in the run-up to Christmas, impacted by ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

In his video address released on Christmas Eve, Sir Keir extended gratitude to those working through the holidays.

"Just as so many put their feet up, some truly special people will be pulling on their uniforms and heading out to work," he stated.

open image in gallery The Prime Minister said ‘we should each do our bit’ as he urged Britons to ‘reach out’ to friends, relatives and neighbours ( PA Wire )

He specifically acknowledged "Our NHS staff emergency services and the brave men and women of our armed forces all playing their part, doing their bit to care for the nation and to keep us safe." He also paid tribute to volunteers: "Many volunteers will be out there as well. Serving food. Reaching out to help those lonely or in need."

Sir Keir concluded his thanks by saying: "So on behalf of the whole country, I want to say a big thank you. As a nation, we should raise a glass to you this Christmas. But more than that, we should each do our bit as well."

He reiterated his focus on economic challenges: "I know many across Britain are still struggling with the cost of living. Helping with that is my priority." Emphasising community spirit, he added: "But at this time of the year, which celebrates love and abundance, loss or hardship can feel even more acute. So call around to a neighbour. Check in on a friend or a relative who you haven’t heard from for a while. Reach out. It can make a huge difference. That is what Christmas is about."

The Labour leader has navigated internal party challenges this year, leading to shifts on several policy fronts, including proposals to cut winter fuel payments and reforms aimed at curbing the rising welfare bill.

Concurrently, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who completed her first year as leader without a formal challenge after facing leadership speculation, reflected on a demanding period.

open image in gallery Tory leader Kemi Badenoch described her first year as leader ‘the biggest challenge of my life’ in her own Christmas message ( House of Commons )

She described it as "the biggest challenge of my life" in her own Christmas message. "Life can be amazing, but it can also be bumpy," she remarked.

"Christmas is a chance to reflect on the year that’s been, be grateful for the good things, mourn what we may have lost, and look forward to what we are going to do in the coming year." She expressed gratitude, stating: "With that in mind, I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported me during my first year as Leader of the Opposition. It’s been the biggest challenge of my life, but it’s also been a wonderful year. I can’t wait to get back to work next year to create a better United Kingdom."

Her message followed a government announcement to increase the inheritance tax relief threshold for farmers from £1 million to £2.5 million, a move that came after months of protests and warnings from the agricultural sector.

While Sir Keir and Mrs Badenoch opted for Christmas trees as backdrops for their video messages, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey made the Norwegian spruce behind him the central theme of his address. He noted: "Now this Christmas tree behind me gets a lot of abuse every year. The social media trolls who spread right wing conspiracy theories like to compare it to the tree in New York City, in Warsaw and in Budapest. They say it is an example of our country’s decline."

Sir Ed conceded: "And I have to admit – on the surface it does look a little underwhelming. But it’s also my favourite Christmas tree." He then explained its significance: "You see, this tree is a gift from the people of Oslo to the people of Britain for our support during the Second World War. They’ve sent one every year since 1947. It’s a wonderful tradition that reminds us of the greatest generation and the sacrifices they made." He added that it evoked thoughts of "people standing together in tough times – whether against the Nazis in the 1940s, or right now in Ukraine."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage shared images of himself undertaking "Christmas deliveries in Clacton" on Tuesday.