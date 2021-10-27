Keir Starmer tests positive for Covid

Keir Starmer has tested positive for Covid-19 — just hours before he was due to face Boris Johnson at prime minister’s questions.

Former leader of the party Ed Miliband stood in for Sir Keir at the despatch box as Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, is currently on bereavement leave.

Facing the prime minister, Mr Miliband, who resigned as leader after his election loss to David Cameron in 2015, criticised the government for cutting overseas aid while simultaneously lobbying government’s for climate finance ahead of Cop26.

More follows