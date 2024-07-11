Keir Starmer urges Nato allies to boost defence spending

Support truly

Keir Starmer has told Nato allies it is “essential” they all spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence.

It comes though after the new prime minister gave his own “iron clad commitment” to increase UK spending to 2.5 per cent - but refused to commit to doing it in the next five years or give a timetable to achieve the target.

Speaking in his press conference at the end of a successful Nato conference in Washington DC where he met with a number of allies including US president Joe Biden, Sir Keir also reflected on the need to “lock in” support for Ukraine.

Speaking of his new government, he said that defence will be “always our first priority. I made that crystal clear to the British people in our campaign and so I also come to this summit with a clear message. A message of enduring and unwavering commitment to the NATO alliance.”

On Ukraine, he said: “Together with our allies today we have reaffirmed our unshakeable support for Ukraine’s ultimate victory.

“Our determination - to deliver justice for the awful crimes that Russia has committed.”

He has reaffirmed the promise to get the £3 billion of UK aid to Ukraine in the first 100 days of his government.

On military spending he reiterated his commitment to raising it to 2.5 per cent and suggested other allies follow suit.

He said: “Today, this alliance is stronger than ever, 23 members are now spending 2% of their GDP on defence.

“But in light of the grave threats to our security, we must go further. So we will conduct a Strategic Defence Review to strengthen our armed forces and protect our national security.

“And we will set out a clear path to spending 2.5 per cent of our GDP on defence, I say with candour to all our allies we must understand that this is now essential.”

The prime minister was repeatedly challenged about his refusal to put a timeframe on reaching 2.5 per cent of GDP during a round of broadcast interviews.

Opposition critics and former military chiefs have warned the decision cannot wait given the gravity of threats facing Britain.

Before his election defeat, Rishi Sunak had committed to reach 2.5 per cent by 2030 at a cost of £75 billion over six years.

The Tories accused the Labour Government of creating “huge uncertainty” by declining to match their pledge.

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said: “This morning, the security minister (Dan Jarvis) was forced to defend Keir Starmer for calling on Nato members to increase defence spending when the Labour Government have not set a date to reach 2.5% of defence spending by.

“In a world that is more volatile and dangerous than at any time since the Cold War, Keir Starmer’s Labour Government had a clear choice to match the Conservatives’ fully funded pledge to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2030. By failing to do so, they’ve created huge uncertainty for our armed forces, at the worst possible time.”