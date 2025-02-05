Watch live: Starmer grilled in parliament after Trump declares US should take over Gaza
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer faces Prime Minister’s Questions after Donald Trump announced his plan for the US to take over Gaza and turn the war-torn strip into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.
The newly-inaugurated US president also said Palestinians should move out of the region in comments made during a joint conference with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In response, environment secretary Steve Reed insisted Palestinians “must be able to return to their homes and rebuild their shattered lives”.
Mr Reed said that “lasting peace” could only be secured through a two-state solution.
Foreign secretary David Lammy said the way forward was a two-state solution to the conflict and said Israel should exist alongside “a free and viable Palestinian state”.
The debate over the future of Gaza comes just days after Mr Trump suggested he was poised to expand his tariff regime to both the UK and the EU.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments