Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer has confided that he has never played golf before, which may prove to be a problem when he holds a bilateral with Donald Trump at the US president’s Turnberry course in Scotland on Monday.

The location partially explains the nervous energy around the prime minister when he discusses this last-minute arranged meeting as Trump spends a few days relaxing at his own Scottish courses.

“Golf is not something you can pick up in a weekend,” a source close to the PM said, envisaging the two holding their bilateral around 18 holes on the championship course.

open image in gallery Trump visits Turnberry Golf Course in South Ayrshire in 2023, between his two presidential terms ( AFP via Getty Images )

But a potential crash course in golf is the least of Sir Keir’s concerns as he prepares for yet another crucial bilateral with a US president he has struck up a politically unlikely friendship with.

Top of the agenda will be the steel industry followed by Ukraine and Gaza - all issues where Sir Keir and Trump still seem far apart.

Men of steel

If sorting out the trade deal was the equivalent of a green on a golf course, Starmer would be on his third attempt with the putter trying to sink a ball which initially rolled invitingly near to the flag.

Already we have effectively had two signing ceremonies for a trade agreement to tackle Trump’s “freedom day” tariffs.

The first occasion in May when it was described as “the big and beautiful deal” seemed to have resolved almost everything. Then nothing happened until the two men appeared together in Canada last month with a signed deal which the president almost immediately fumbled on to the floor.

But even after that there was one crucial issue left over - steel.

open image in gallery British Steel Scunthorpe steelworks were saved by the government (PA) ( PA Wire )

Trump put tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and then increased them to 50 per cent for the rest of the world, with a threat that the UK would go from 25 to 50 per cent if it did not sort the issue out.

Time is running out and with the taxpayer now in hock to the future of British Steel and the entire industry staring at a precipice, Starmer needs to get the zero per cent tariff he was promised back in May.

Unfortunately, there appears to be no immediate sign of that happening.

Palestinian recognition

There is a lot of speculation within Labour this weekend that Keir Starmer wants to recognise the state of Palestine as French president Emmanuel Macron did on Thursday.

But he cannot do it until after he has had his meeting with Trump - otherwise the inevitable row over it would dominate proceedings.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio made it clear that the US was disgusted with France and thought Macron was “rewarding terrorism” by Hamas. A similar angry view would be taken with the UK.

open image in gallery Children in Gaza are facing starvation ( Copyright 2025, The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

But the two do need to discuss the issues with the crisis coming to a head. Somehow Trump’s enthusiasm for brokering a ceasefire there needs to be renewed and some think Starmer is the man to do that.

His ability to boost the president’s ego has become the blueprint for international leaders to deal with the second Trump term.

Without US leadership there is a danger that the war will just go on and thousands of people trapped in Gaza will simply starve to death.

In many ways Starmer will be speaking for the so-called E3 group of UK, France and Germany on the issue after the emergency phone call with Macron and German chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday.

Not forgetting Ukraine

The Middle East may not even be Starmer’s biggest international priority in these talks.

He is desperate for a solution to the Ukraine problem and recently with Macron and Merz has been pushing ahead with the “coalition of the willing” to provide a safeguard for Ukraine after a peace deal.

He and Macron announced new details and plans for the coalition of the willing after the French president’s recent state visit.

open image in gallery Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump ( Ukrainian Presidential Press Service )

But they are moving ahead without the one thing they need - a promise by the US to back them up militarily if things go wrong.

Trump has resisted this idea, much preferring to get a share of Ukraine’s mineral resources. He has shown no interest at all in Starmer’s plan. But the British prime minister needs to somehow to get him on side on Monday.

The State Visit

While this is a private trip for Trump to look at his personal business interests (play golf on his own courses), it is a precursor to a much bigger visit in September.

The invitation for a state visit came from the King and was delivered by his prime minister but details of the political side of the historic trip will be discussed.

There may be an awkward moment regarding why Macron got to address a joint sitting of the Houses of Parliament and Trump will not.

open image in gallery The King will welcome Trump in September (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Wire )

The excuse that it is the day after Parliament rises does not hold water because MPs and peers came back to hear the late Pope Benedict address them in 2010 in identical circumstances.

There will be no shortage of rightwing British Trump friends visiting him over the next few days, including Nigel Farage and fellow Brexit bad boy Andy Wigmore, who will point out that others were treated better.

How Starmer can win over Trump

It is understood that the prime minister came up with a solution to deal with the diplomatic problem of having to play golf, at a recent social event in Westminster.

“We toss a coin. If the president wins we play golf, if I win we play football,” the PM is understood to have suggested.

Given how much Trump enjoyed himself with Chelsea players after presenting the World Club Cup to them, that may be a solution.

But it is going to take more than a coin flip for Sir Keir to persuade the president on these other issues.

open image in gallery The president will meet Sir Keirduring his visit to Scotland (Carl Court/PA) ( PA Wire )

The one thing that matters though is that Trump values relationships and trusts people who are straight with him and give him their trust.

Back at the G7 in Canada Trump made it clear that the UK will do well with him because he likes Starmer.

He said: “The UK is very well protected. You know why? Because I like them. The prime minister has done a really good job. He has done what other people have been talking about for six years and he has done it.”

Starmer is going to need all the charm that he seems to have reserved for his international duties to get what he wants on Monday. But recent history suggests that it could all be within his grasp.