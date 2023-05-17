Watch live: Sir Keir Starmer addresses British Chambers of Commerce annual conference

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer addresses the British Chambers of Commerce annual conference on Wednesday, 17 May.

This year’s event has a theme of “Building British Business” in which leaders will “come together to discuss the opportunities for growth to help local communities thrive,” the business group said.

The Labour leader’s speech comes after Jeremy Hunt appeared at the conference.

In his address, the chancellor suggested that the “default” location for employeed should be in the office, suggesting staff would return unless they had a “good reason not to,” but credited learning to use Zoom and Teams for meetings as creating “exciting opportunities.”

“On the other hand, there is nothing like sitting around the table, seeing people face-to-face, developing team spirit – and I worry about the loss of creativity when people are permanently working from home and not having those water cooler moments where they bounce ideas off each other,” the Tory minister said.

