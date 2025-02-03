Watch live: Starmer urges Nato leaders in Brussels to step up support for Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer visits Nato headquarters in Brussels as he is set to urge other world leaders that Europe must bear down on Vladimir Putin’s Russia as its economy falters in the wake of sanctions.

The prime minister is meeting European Council leaders as he continues efforts to “reset” Britain’s relationship with the EU five years on from Brexit.

At a meeting in Belgium, focused on defence, Sir Keir will urge the UK’s nearest allies to step up their support for Ukraine amid scepticism from the US about aid for the war-torn country.

Sir Keir will also meet Nato secretary general Mark Rutte.

On Ukraine, the PM has said: “We need to see all allies stepping up – particularly in Europe.

"[Donald] Trump has threatened more sanctions on Russia and it’s clear that’s got Putin rattled. We know that he’s worried about the state of the Russian economy.

“I’m here to work with our European partners on keeping up the pressure, targeting the energy revenues and the companies supplying his missile factories to crush Putin’s war machine."

Around 2,100 Russian individuals and entities have been sanctioned by the UK, the majority since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Mr Starmer's EU visit came as Downing Street responded to Trump’s claim that the UK was “out of line” after the US president’s threats of an international trade war caused EU markets to tumble.

Earlier, Trump hinted that Britain may avoid new US tariffs and told the BBC: “UK is out of line but I’m sure that one… I think that one can be worked out.”

Mr Trump also said discussions with Sir Keir Starmer have “been very nice”, adding: “We’ve had a couple of meetings. We’ve had numerous phone calls. We’re getting along very well.”

In response, Sir Keir’s official spokesperson said the prime minister trusts Mr Trump to keep his word.

“We’ve got a fair and balanced trading relationship which benefits both sides of the Atlantic,” No 10 said.

Mr Trump suggested in comments overnight that he is poised to expand his tariff regime to the EU, prompting stocks to tumble across the UK as well as Europe.