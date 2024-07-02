Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A row has erupted after the Tories criticised Sir Keir Starmer for his commitment to spending time with his children after 6pm on Fridays.

The Conservatives suggested that Sir Keir’s remarks, made during an interview with Virgin Radio, implied he would be a “part-time prime minister” if elected, with Rishi Sunak commenting, “I haven’t finished at six ever.”

But the Labour Party leader countered that safeguarding time for his 16-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter makes him more relaxed and a better decision-maker, adding: “There are a few exceptions, but that’s what we do.”

Several have labelled the attack “desperate”, noting that Starmer’s wife, Victoria, is Jewish and the family observes traditional Shabbat dinners on Friday nights.

Now we want to know what you think. Would Sir Keir be right to stop work for his family at 6pm on Fridays if elected prime minister? Or should someone in this position always be on call as the Conservatives suggest?

Do you make the effort to put strict divisions between your work and home life? And do you think this is only possible with certain careers?

Share your thoughts by adding them in the comments — we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details — then you can take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Make sure you adhere to our community guidelines , which can be found here . For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Join the conversation with other Independent readers below.