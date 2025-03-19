Starmer backs calls from Gareth Southgate and Adolescence stars to tackle culture of young male violence
Prime minister supported calls for hit Netflix show to be shown in parliament and schools and said he was watching it with his chilldren
Keir Starmer has backed calls from Gareth Southgate and the stars of the hit TV show Adolescence to tackle toxic misogyny and give young men the role models they need.
He said violence carried out by young men influenced by what they see online was “abhorrent” and “a real problem”.
He also warned that the issue was “growing and emerging” and is also one of “culture”.
The former England manager has highlighted the dangers of social media and said the current generation of young men need to be saved from a particular type of influencer as he delivered the Richard Dimbleby Lecture.
Adolescence ’s Stephen Graham has also issued a warning to parents about the dangers of the internet.
