Despair at Starmer’s ‘divisive’ language as he clamps down on immigration

Sir Keir Starmer has warned that the UK risks becoming “an island of strangers” as he laid out one of the toughest set of rules in recent history to crack down on immigration.

Sir Keir also said that the number of people entering the country is causing “incalculable damage” – remarks which have provoked a furious backlash, with his own MPs joining trade unions and charities in comparing the language with that of the far right and Enoch Powell.

In a dramatic early morning press conference on Monday aimed at seizing the political agenda, Sir Keir insisted his new immigration plans were being unveiled “because they are the right thing to do”.

Among the measures announced were a ban on the recruitment of care workers from overseas, increased English language requirements for immigrants and the tightening of access to skilled worker visas.

But while Sir Keir denied his government’s white paper was a “reaction to a political party” following the success of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK at the local elections, critics condemned his attempts to “pander” to Mr Farage.

open image in gallery Starmer unveils his white paper on immigration in Downing Street on Monday ( WPA ROTA )

Sir Keir’s language marked an extraordinary turnaround in the last five years from when he was Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow immigration minister promoting open borders and from three years ago when he claimed that those raising immigration as an issue were “racist”.

One senior Labour backbencher compared his language to Enoch Powell’s infamous “rivers of blood” speech in 1968 which whipped up a frenzy of anti-immigration hatred across the UK.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis said: “It’s simply not sustainable for the prime minister to echo the language of Enoch Powell’s ‘rivers of blood’ speech – invoking the idea of ‘living in a land of strangers.’

“This kind of language doesn’t just alienate communities, it drives people away from our country altogether. And if those at the top think this is a clever tactic to win another five years by rolling out the red carpet for Nigel Farage, they’re mistaken. We are losing far more progressive voters than we are gaining from Reform UK.”

Nadia Whittome, MP for Nottingham East, said in a post on the Bluesky social media platform: "The step-up in anti-migrant rhetoric from the government is shameful and dangerous.

open image in gallery Former Conservative Party MP Enoch Powell, seen here in 1978, is infamous for his ‘rivers of blood’ speech ( Getty )

"Migrants are our neighbours, friends and family. To suggest that Britain risks becoming 'an island of strangers' because of immigration mimics the scaremongering of the far right."

Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson added: "For our prime minister to say today that unfettered immigration risks the UK becoming 'an island of strangers' is deeply concerning.

"We cannot concede to the anti-migrant agenda promoted by those who thrive on division."

Meanwhile, refugee charity Care4Calais chief executive Steve Smith said: "This is dangerous language for any prime minister to use. Has Starmer forgotten last year's far-right riots?

"Shameful language like this will only inflame the fire of the far right and risks further race riots that endanger survivors of horrors such as war, torture and modern slavery. Starmer must apologise."

open image in gallery Nigel Farage celebrates his party’s ‘turquoise tidal wave’ in Stafford earlier this month ( Getty )

The measures include:

Skilled workers will have to have a university-level degree to come to the UK. Salary thresholds will also rise.

Increased English language requirements to A-level equivalent, with a slightly lower level for dependants.

There will be a ban on recruiting care workers from abroad.

The Immigration Skills Charge – which is paid by sponsors – will rise for the first time since 2017.

New restrictions on people coming to the UK in areas where there are shortages of workers,

Increasing minimum pass requirement before foreign students can come to the UK.

Graduates will be able to stay in the UK for 18 months after their studies, compared to current period of two years.

The government will explore introducing a new levy on university income from foreign students.

Digital identity will be compulsory for all overseas citizens.

Sir Keir has declined to set a formal cap on immigration and would only commit to “significant reductions” in visas each year.

Sacha Deshmukh, chief executive of Amnesty International UK, said: “The suggestion of assessing people’s ‘integration’ through subjective or undefined criteria raises serious risks of discriminatory treatment, including on the basis of race, class or culture. Any attempt to limit the right to private and family life – a core protection under the European Convention on Human Rights – would be especially concerning.

“The UK’s immigration system must be grounded in fairness, legality and respect for the rights of all people not shaped by political expediency or performative control.”

Already the building sector has warned about a shortage of labour needed to build the 1.5 million homes Labour is targeting before the next election. The care sector has also responded with deep concerns.

open image in gallery Labour MP Clive Lewis is highly critical of his leader’s comments ( PA Archive )

Professor Nicola Ranger, general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), told delegates at a conference in Liverpool: "The UK is so reliant on overseas workers, especially in social care and the government has no plan to grow a domestic workforce.

"This is all about politics. Pandering. Scapegoating. This should be about people."

But David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges praised the white paper.

He said: "Today's immigration White Paper rightly recognises the need to grow our domestic skills and training provision to support priority sectors of the economy. Key elements of the new proposals are welcome, such as the use of the Immigration Skills Charge and the establishment of the Labour Market Evidence Group."

Zeena Luchowa, partner at Laura Devine Immigration, said: "As of October 2024, there were approximately 131,000 vacancies within the adult social care sector. The intention to imminently restrict and ultimately close this route is therefore likely to have a substantial impact."