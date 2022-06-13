Keir Starmer investigated over potential Commons earnings and gift rule breaches

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 13 June 2022 10:35
(Independent)

Keir Starmer has been put under investigation by the parliamentary standards commissioner for potentially breaching the rules on earnings and gifts.

The Labour leader is being investigated under paragraph 14 of the parliamentary code of conduct, which covers the registration of their interests and being “open and frank” in declarations.

The commissioner's webpage, which announced the investigations on Monday, lists two matters under investigation in relation to Sir Keir’s conduct.

The first refers to "the registration of interests under Category 1 of the Guide to the Rules", which refers to MPs’ outside employment and earnings.

The second refers to "registration of interests under Category 3 of the Guide to the Rules", which refers to gifts, benefits and hospitality from UK sources collected by MPs.

The Labour leader is one of three MPs currently under investigation by the standards commissioner. The other two are Andrew Bridgen, a Tory MP who is under investigation for alleged paid advocacy – or lobbying – as well as matters relating to his declaration of interests.

Tory MP Chris Philp is also being probed by the watchdog for improper use of his parliamentary email address.

More follows...

