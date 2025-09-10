Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has "condemned" Israel's air strikes in Qatar as “completely unacceptable”, adding they “do nothing to secure peace”, as he met the country’s president Isaac Herzog in Downing Street.

Israel killed at least six people, including a member of Qatar’s internal security forces and five Hamas figures after it launched an unprecedented air raid on Doha on Tuesday.

The meeting at Number 10 saw Mr Herzog “argue” with the Sir Keir over UK plans to recognise a Palestinian state and concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Sir Keir had "condemned Israel's action in Doha yesterday as completely unacceptable. He said the strikes were a flagrant violation of a key partner's sovereignty and do nothing to secure the peace we all desperately want to see".

"Turning to Gaza, he reiterated his huge concern and implored Israel to change course. They must stop the man-made famine from worsening further by letting aid in and halting their offensive operations, he added."

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer met Isaac Herzog at 10 Downing Street (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

The spokesperson added that both leaders "agreed that the hostages who were cruelly ripped by Hamas from their families nearly two years ago must be released" while Sir Keir offered his condolences for the terrorist attack in Jerusalem on Monday.

Sir Keir concluded by saying the UK and Israel were "long-standing allies", and he would "continue his work to secure an enduring peace and a better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people alike".

Speaking at an event hosted by the Chatham House think tank, Mr Herzog said he had offered “a fact-finding mission coming to Israel, sitting with us and studying the situation in Gaza on the humanitarian level”, adding that Israel “have full answers and we are fully transparent.”

Mr Herzog also defended Israel’s attack on Qatar, claiming that Israel did want a ceasefire with Hamas but arguing it was necessary to “remove some of the people if they are not willing to get that deal”.

The Israeli president added that the pair had “argued out of respect”, he noted there were “things we agreed upon”, such as the threat from Iran and the need to end Hamas’s control of Gaza.

open image in gallery Isaac Herzog defended Israel’s bombing of Hamas leaders in Qatar on Tuesday, saying it was necessary to ‘remove’ people who did not want a ceasefire. (UGC via AP) ( AP )

Israel has faced international condemnation following its strike on Qatar - and more widely for its intensified attacks on Gaza - which has led to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announcing plans to seek sanctions and a partial trade suspension against Israel over its military campaign in Gaza.

Hamas confirmed on Tuesday that five of its members died, including Hammam, the son of exiled leader Khalil al-Hayya and Jihad Labad, the director of al-Hayya’s office, the remaining three were listed as “companions”. The militant group said Israel “failed” to kill anyone in the negotiating team.

The Qatari interior ministry later said a member of its internal security service - Corporal Badr al-Dosari - was killed in the strike and a number of others were injured.

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres condemned the bombing, saying "all parties must work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it."