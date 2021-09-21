Keir Starmer is pushing to scrap Labour's one-member-one-vote approach to party leadership elections and move to an "electoral college" system dominated by MPs – in a move that would likely lock the party's left wing out of power for good.
Labour’s ruling national executive is expected to hear the plans at a meeting on Friday evening, with the leadership's intention to put the change to the party’s annual conference next week.
Under the system, the vote for leader would be split one third between MPs, one third between unions, and one third between constituency Labour parties – in contrast to now where all party members get a single equal vote.
The change, which critics say is a factional move to permanently disempower opponents of the leadership, would return Labour to a similar system to the one used until 2014, when one-member-one-vote (OMOV) was introduced by Ed Miliband.
Labour MPs, most from from the left of the party, broke ranks on Tuesday ahead to slam the proposal – warning that it would undermine party democracy.
"As a Labour MP, I should have no greater say in leadership elections than other Labour members," said Rachael Maskell, a shadow culture minister on Sir Keir's front bench.
"The members are ultimately the Party and they should equally elect their leader. OMOV is the most democratic system. Let's respect our members, let's respect Party democracy."
Veteran left-winger Jon Trickett said on Tuesday night that any such move was "a wrong headed backwards step which ought to be rejected" while former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said it was "critical Labour MPs make it clear they reject this proposal and reassert right of members to elect leader".
Keir Starmer's office and Labour's press operation declined to comment on the proposals, which are yet to be formally published but which have been widely briefed.
No Labour MPs have yet publicly endorsed the plan or made arguments for it, but many moderates privately support it as a way of marginalising their factional opponents. Some commentators have proposed various justifications for removing the vote from members, such as that MPs represent non-member constituents, that members cannot be trusted, or that the party leader needs to be on good terms with MPs.
The party leadership also plans to change the rules to make it harder for party members to challenge unpopular MPs with a "trigger ballot". Most political parties in the UK have members select their candidate for MPs before the election, but Labour sets a higher bar for challenges to prevent members from ousting MPs and ruining their careers.
Under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership the rules were changed so that an MP could be challenged for the party's nomination if one third of either party branches or affiliate branches in a constituency voted in favour of it. However, the LabourList website reports that the leadership wants to raise this bar to a majority rather than one third.
Sir Keir was elected leader on a left-wing platform aping Jeremy Corbyn's 2017 manifesto, but has quickly shed many of his his campaign promises and appointed Blairites to key positions in the party.
The proposed rule change for electing the party leadership is expected to effectively lock the left out of the leadership in future because the right wing of the Labour Party dominates the parliamentary Labour Party (PLP). The rule change to make it harder to challenge sitting MPs would "double lock" the system so that MPs remained overwhelmingly aligned to the party's moderate, right or centre.
If the rule change is to happen the proposal it must first get through the NEC and conference. Left-wing NEC members say it should be ruled out of order because it was "sprung" on them at the last minute. Passing the motion would also require the support of moderate-led unions, including Unison, USDAW and the GMB.
It is currently unknown whether the leadership could get the plan through the party’s conference. While the party's left has still come top in all internal elections since Sir Keir was elected leader, tens of thousands of mostly left-leaning members are thought to have left the party, with more suspended or excluded by the party's staff ahead of the annual meeting.
The current one-member-one-vote system was originally introduced on the initiative of Labour's right wing to make it harder to elect left-wingers to the leadership, but the system's original proponents miscalculated their own popularity and ended up with Jeremy Corbyn.
