Sir Keir Starmer has abandoned plans to overhaul Labour’s rulebook by changing the way future leaders are elected in a major climbdown just as the party’s annual conference kicks off.

It comes after the Labour leader endured a “car crash” meeting with union chiefs on Friday afternoon in which he failed to drum up support for the reintroduction of the electoral college system.

The opposition leader had wanted to rewrite the regulations for his party’s internal elections in a move critics said was an attempt to “gerrymander” future leadership elections to the disadvantage of the left.

A senior source told The Independent, however, that the proposal to return to the electoral college system — giving MPs a greater say in leadership contests — had been dropped, but insisted Sir Keir will come forward with different changes to party conference.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Angela Rayner added: “My understanding is the electoral college is not coming to the NEC [National Executive Committee] so therefore that wouldn’t [be voted on]”.

Asked whether the proposed changes were on or off, the deputy leader added: “Conference is a time where we discuss things like rules… these are things that conference does every year, year upon year.”

Mish Rahman, a member of Labour’s NEC and who sits on Momentum’s national coordinating group, said: “The central measure of Keir Starmer’s attack on democracy has comprehensively failed.”

“The electoral college is dead. Now to make sure all the other regressive rule changes concocted by the leadership share the same fate. From trigger ballot changes to increases in the MP nomination threshold ahead, they all need to go in the bin. Starmer won’t stop trying to rig democracy, so we can’t stop defending it.”

More follows