A Labour frontbencher has said Keir Starmer's fondness for appearing alongside British flags does not make him a "nationalist".
Quizzed on the opposition leader's apparent penchant for the Union Flag Jo Stevens said she did not like nationalism.
But pushed during the BBC Wales interview she said she believed her party leader was in fact a "patriot" rather than a nationalist.
Insisting there was a difference she said nationalism was "insular" but patriotism looked "outwards" – though she did not explain how this was the case.
Sir Keir has made notable push to appear alongside the union flag after strategists hired by Labour said he should focus on "the flag, veterans, and dressing smartly".
In an interview with BBC Wales Ms Stevens, the shadow Wales Secretary said:
“I am a believer in the United Kingdom. I am a unionist. I don’t like nationalism. I don’t think it’s good. I worry about it. I’ve seen it across Europe. I see what it does.
But presenter James Williams replied: “You say that you don’t like nationalism there but people would say look, what’s the difference between British and Welsh nationalism?
"Keir Starmer won’t go anywhere these days without a Union Jack behind him. That’s British nationalism isn’t it? What’s the difference?”
Ms Stevens, the shadow welsh secretary an MP for Cardiff Central said: “I don’t think it is. I mean Keir [is a] patriot, in the way that all of us…”
Interjecting, Mr Williams asked her to explain why "one is being nationalistic and that’s a bad thing, but one’s being patriotic".
Ms Stevens replied: “Because I think for me nationalism is insular, it’s looking inwards, it’s shielding away from the rest of the world rather than looking outwards.”
Labour has pulled ahead in the polls in recent months after lagging behind the Conservatives, amid an outcry over governemnt partying during lockdown.
Sir Keir has put British national symbols at the heart of his campaign and repeatedly stressed that he is "patriotic".
But he has also abandoned pledges such as a restoration of free movement or major revisions to the government's Brexit deal to bring it closer to its neighbours.
