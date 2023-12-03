Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Keir Starmer has piled praise on Margaret Thatcher in a bid to win over disillusioned Tory voters.

The Labour leader paid tribute to the former prime minister, who he said effected “meaningful change” and “set loose Britain’s natural entrepreneurialism”.

And he accused the Conservatives of “betraying” the country on migration, promising that Labour is “ready to deliver”.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Sir Keir said: “Every moment of meaningful change in modern British politics begins with the realisation that politics must act in service of the British people, rather than dictating to them.

“Margaret Thatcher sought to drag Britain out of its stupor by setting loose our natural entrepreneurialism. Tony Blair reimagined a stale, outdated Labour Party into one that could seize the optimism of the late 90s.”

British prime minister Margaret Thatcher pictured in 1980 (Getty)

Sir Keir said Labour has undergone “shock therapy” since he took over the party from Jeremy Corbyn in 2020, adding that it has “changed dramatically”.

And, in a sign of his growing confidence as Labour leader, Sir Keir sought to outflank Mr Sunak by appealing to Tory voters on Brexit and migration.

In a shift from his staunch opposition to Britain leaving the EU, he said the Tories have “failed to realise the possibilities of Brexit”.

And Sir Keir said he “profoundly disagrees” with the idea Labour should duck topics such as small boat crossings and immigration.

He added: “This is a government that was elected on a promise that immigration would “come down” and the British people would “always [be] in control”. For immigration to then triple is more than just yet another failure – it is a betrayal of their promises.”

In his bid to win over disaffected Tories, Sir Keir risked sparking fury on the left of his party, where Mrs Thatcher’s legacy is seen as controversial.

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds was asked on Sky News whether he was a “Thatcher fan”. “No, I’m not but I can recognise that she was a formidable opponent,” he said.

Tory health secretary Victoria Atkins accused Sir Keir of trying to “ride on the coattails of her success.” Ms Atkins said Mrs Thatcher would not appreciate Sir Keir’s praise, touting a famous quote from the former PM saying: “No. No. No.”

She told Sky News: “I think the public will see this for what it is… don’t forget he wasn’t appealing to Margaret Thatcher’s entrepreneurial spirit when he was courting votes from the hard Left, and I suspect the great lady herself would view a man who is trying to ride on the coattails of her success with the following words. No. No. No.”