Sir Keir Starmer has said those coming to the UK will have to “earn the right” to stay as Labour unveils sweeping reforms designed to slash net migration and tackle the threat posed by Nigel Farage and Reform.

The prime minister said migrants must commit to integration and learning English, as part of a crackdown ministers say will boost economic growth.

In what the Labour leader claimed would be a “clean break” from the past, the changes include a wait of 10 years, not five, to apply for permanent residency – unless they can prove a significant contribution – a ban on recruiting care workers from overseas and, for the first time, adult dependents will have to prove they understand basic English.

No 10 said that as the number of migrants swelled to more than 900,000 a year in 2023 “public services were stretched, housing costs soared and employers swapped skills investment for cheap overseas labour”.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer said the changes would represent ‘a clean break from the past’ ( Reuters )

Legal as well as illegal immigration featured heavily in the recent local elections, where Reform won 10 councils, almost 700 seats and took Runcorn and Helsby from Labour in a by-election.

And on Sunday, the shadow home secretary Chris Philp said the last Conservative government made a “catastrophic mistake” on immigration, leaving it “far, far too high”.

In a press conference on Monday, Sir Keir will say that for years a broken system has encouraged businesses “to bring in lower-paid workers, rather than invest in our young people”, pledging to replace it with one that is “controlled, selective and fair”.

He will say every area of the immigration system, including “work, family and study”, will be tightened up, while enforcement will be “tougher than ever”.

The new system will be “one that recognises those who genuinely contribute to Britain’s growth and society, while restoring common sense and control to our borders”, he will say.

“This is a clean break from the past and will ensure settlement in this country is a privilege that must be earned, not a right.”

People coming to the UK must “commit to integration and to learning our language”, he will add, insisting the clampdown will deliver lower net migration, higher skills and support British workers.

No 10 said the changes would reduce reliance on overseas recruitment, prioritise contributors to the economy and put more money in people’s pockets.

Also included will be plans to deport more foreign criminals, tell employers they must train UK staff and require skilled workers entering Britain to have a degree.

Employers looking for visas will have to show they are investing in British workers and raising skills, a move minsters say will boost economic growth.

Overseas citizens will be required to hold digital IDs.

open image in gallery Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced an end to recruiting care staff from overseas (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA) ( PA Media )

The Independent revealed at the weekend that, as part of the drive, David Lammy has ordered Foreign Office officials to ensure that tackling the migration crisis is on the agenda for every international summit and meeting.

Under the new migration white paper, to be unveiled on Monday, it will take longer to be allowed to settle in the UK – 10 years instead of five – although those who can prove they have made a significant contribution to the country, such as nurses, doctors, engineers and AI leaders, will be fast-tracked.

Ministers will also raise the language requirements and, for the first time, extend them to all adult dependants, meaning they will have to demonstrate a basic understanding of English.

Reports suggest that visa applications from nationalities considered most likely to overstay and claim asylum could also be restricted.

open image in gallery The Independent revealed that David Lammy has ordered Foreign Office officials to ensure tackling the migration crisis is on the agenda for every international summit and meeting ( Getty Images )

Even before they were officially unveiled, elements of the plans came under fire.

Royal College of Nursing general secretary Professor Nicola Ranger accused the prime minister of "pandering and scapegoating".

“We need an immigration system that works for care staff, nurses and the people who rely on them," she added.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “The NHS and the care sector would have collapsed long ago without the thousands of workers who’ve come to the UK from overseas.

“Migrant health and care staff already here will now be understandably anxious about what’s to happen to them. The government must reassure these overseas workers they’ll be allowed to stay and continue with their indispensable work.”

Reform UK’s deputy leader also said it would use “whatever levers” it can to challenge asylum hotels, as he claimed the party has a “team of lawyers” working with it.

Richard Tice told Sky News that the party has been given a “mandate to stop” them in council areas it now controls.