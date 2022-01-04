Keir Starmer offers ‘contract with British people’

Labour leader cites Attlee, Wilson and Blair as he offers programme based on security, prosperity and respect

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Tuesday 04 January 2022 11:48
Starmer dismisses Johnson as ‘branch of entertainment industry’

Keir Starmer today announced that a Labour government will offer a “contract with the British people” based on the principles of security, prosperity and respect.

The Labour leader said he wanted to follow in the footsteps of the party’s former prime minister Clement Attlee, Harold Wilson and Tony Blair to “create a new Britain in the 21st century”.

In a speech in Birmingham designed to kickstart his bid to position Labour as the government-in-waiting for a 2023 general election, Sir Keir said he would use the coming months to set out a programme for “a government that might be worthy of you”.

He attacked Boris Johnson for treating politics “as a branch of the entertainment industry” and said that he saw it instead as “the serious business of getting things done”.

Sir Keir said that his contract would inlude:

• A “solemn agreement” to uphold standards of selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty, leadership.

• A “basic right” for individuals to feel safe in their community, to know that the NHS is there for them when they need it and to have job security if they work hard.

• The opportunity to thrive, realise ambitions, gain skills and make a good life.

• The right to “live in places we care for and to have our lives and ambitions taken seriously, to be valued for who we are and what we do”.

But he added: “Any successful contract is a two-way deal.

“You can expect access to high quality healthcare, but there will be zero tolerance for abuse towards NHS staff.

“You can expect the opportunity to acquire new skills but you will be expected to work hard and do your bit.

“You can expect better neighbourhood policing but you will be expected to behave like good neighbours in your own community too.”

