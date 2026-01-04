Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he will still be prime minister next year despite fears Labour is on course to suffer huge losses at elections across the UK in May.

He also suggested he would stay in the top job and and lead Labour into the next general election, as speculation over his future mounts.

In an interview designed to draw a line under a difficult 2025, he warned frequent leadership changes were not in the “national interest” amid speculation that some senior Labour figures – including health secretary Wes Streeting and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham – are considering bids to replace him.

Sir Keir Starmer's party is on course for heavy losses at next year's elections, potentially reigniting speculation about his future

In his first interview of 2026, with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, the Labour leader dismissed the speculation and said he would still be PM this time next year.

“Under the last government, we saw constant chopping and changing of leadership, of teams, it caused utter chaos, utter chaos, and it’s amongst the reasons that the Tories were booted out so effectively at the last election,” he said.

“Nobody wants to go back to that. It’s not in our national interest.”

He added: “We know from that evidence what happens if you go down that chaotic path, and I’m not going to take us back to that kind of chaos.

“I will be sitting in this seat by 2027 and if this long-form interview works, we can try it again in January of next year as well.”

Sir Keir told the public broadcaster he was elected with a “five-year mandate” to change the country and intended to deliver on that promise.

“I will be judged, and I know I’ll be judged, when we get to the next election, on whether I’ve delivered on the key things that matter most to people,” he said.

Sir Keir Starmer voiced confidence he will remain Prime Minister

But with his beleaguered party still a long way behind Nigel Farage’s Reform UK in the polls, he will tell his cabinet on Tuesday to slash the cost of living as he tries to win back disgruntled voters.

Labour faces potentially disastrous results in the local, Scottish and Welsh elections in May.

At the end of October leading polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice said the loss of the traditionally Labour seat of Caerphilly in a by-election showed the party is “in severe trouble in Wales”. There have been similar warnings over the elections to Holyrood and councils across England.

The interview followed his new year message, in which he acknowledged life is still “harder than it should be” for many Britons but he promised more people will begin to feel “a sense of hope” in the coming months.

The prime minister warned “renewal is not an overnight job”, and said “the challenges we face were decades in the making”.

He told the country: “In 2026, the choices we’ve made will mean more people will begin to feel positive change in your bills, your communities and your health service.”

Sir Keir was last interviewed by Ms Kuenssberg in September, when he pleaded for “space to get on and do what we need to do”, adding: “We have the fight of our lives ahead of us, because we’ve got to take on Reform, we’ve got to beat them.”