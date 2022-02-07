Sir Keir Starmer has been rescued by police officers after he was surrounded by a mob shouting abuse at him outside Parliament.

Videos showed the Labour leader being bundled into a police vehicle after protestors shouted “traitor”, “Jimmy Savile” and accused him of “protecting peadophiles”.

It comes just a week after Boris Johnson falsely accused Sir Keir of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile during a debate in the House of Commons.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “Shortly after 5.10pm on Monday, February 7, a man who had been surrounded by a group of protestors near to New Scotland Yard, was taken away from the scene by a police car.”

They added: “A man and a woman were arrested at the scene for assault of an emergency worker after a traffic cone was thrown at a police officer. They have been taken into custody”.

The Independent understands Sir Keir was not harmed during the incident and was back at his office desk shortly after being driven away in a police car.

The Labour MP Chris Bryant told The Independent: “Boris Johnson has incited this and I think he has done it deliberately. There is nothing unintentional about this. He wants this kind of thing to happen, to hide his moral vacuum.

“It’s remarkably reminiscent of a year ago, with the storming of the Capital on 6 January 2021.

“Silence and refusing to apologise doesn’t cut it. He has to completely withdraw what he said and do so abjectly.”

The MP and former Tory cabinet minister Julian Smith added: “What happened to Keir Starmer tonight outside parliament is appalling.

“It is really important for our democracy & for his security that the false Savile slurs made against him are withdrawn in full.”

