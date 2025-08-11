Putin cannot be trusted ‘as far as you could throw him’, Starmer warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer has warned that Vladamir Putin cannot be trusted “as far as you could throw him” and that any peace deal must not be imposed on Ukraine.

As Donald Trump prepares to meet the Russian leader in Alaska on Friday, Downing Street said the UK would stand with Kyiv until there was a “just” peace.

It came after the UK and European nations rallied in support of Ukraine at the weekend as a defiant Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the US president’s suggestion that a deal to end the war may involve giving up land to Russia.

( Reuters/Getty Images )

Mr Trump has said the talks could include “some swapping of territories”.

But an angry president Zelensky hit back, insisting Ukraine “will not give Russia any awards for what it has done” and that “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier”.

No 10 did not rule out that land could be ceded but said any decision on that was one for Ukraine.

Asked whether Sir Keir thought the Russian leader could be trusted in the peace talks, No 10 said: "Never trust President Putin as far as you could throw him, but we obviously will support Ukraine. We will obviously support President Trump and European nations as we enter these negotiations.

“But it is exactly why we've been leading this work on the coalition of the willing, because any ceasefire, as I say, cannot just be an opportunity for President Putin to go away, re-arm, restrengthen, and then go again.

"So we're not going to leave it to trust. We're going to ensure that we're prepared such that we achieve a ceasefire.”

Sir Keir has held extensive talks with countries that make up the so-called ‘coalition of willing’ in recent months, including France, to scope out the kind of security guarantees that would be put in place if a peace deal was struck.

No 10 also said the UK would stand with Ukraine until there was a “just” peace and said Britain would “not reward aggression or compromise sovereignty”.

On Sunday vice-president JD Vance gave an insight into the US’s thinking as it goes into Friday’s talks, saying that Europe must spend more on Ukraine as he warned that America is “done with the funding of the war”.

The Kremlin has said that Trump and Putin would focus on discussing options for achieving a “long-term peaceful resolution” when they meet.

The Russian president is expected to use the summit to set out his demands, including that Ukraine give up two eastern regions as well as Crimea.

Announcing the talks to reporters at the White House on Friday, Mr Trump said any deal may include the “some swapping of territories”, adding: “We’re going to get some back. We’re going to get some switched. There will be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both.”