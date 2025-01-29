Watch live: Keir Starmer grilled at PMQs as Rachel Reeves backs Heathrow third runway
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer faces MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions after Rachel Reeves backed a third Heathrow runway on Wednesday, 29 January.
The prime minister is being grilled by Kemi Badenoch on the chancellor’s major speech on growth, in which she outlined a series of projects the government was backing.
Speaking in Oxfordshire, Ms Reeves confirmed government support for the expansion of UK’s busiest airport despite environmental concerns, including from inside her own Cabinet.
She said: “I can confirm today that this Government supports a third runway at Heathrow and is inviting proposals to be be brought forward by the summer.
Responding to Rachel Reeves’ backing, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan quickly gave his response on social media.
He said: “I remain opposed to a new runway at Heathrow airport because of the severe impact it will have on noise, air pollution and meeting our climate change targets.”
Ms Reeves also announced her backing for the redevelopment of Old Trafford in Manchester, a rail link between Oxford and Cambridge and the building of the Lower Thames Crossing.
A planning and infrastructure bill will loosen environment requirements for developers and address delays caused by judicial review challenges, Ms Reeves said.
