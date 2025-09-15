Starmer must change course or he’ll be forced to quit, Labour MP warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer must “change course immediately” or he will be gone by May, a Labour MP has warned, saying it is “inevitable” the prime minister will be forced to quit if the local elections are as bad as predicted.

Richard Burgon, MP for Leeds East, also warned the UK is facing a “real threat for the first time in our country’s history of what I would consider to be a far-right extremist government”, arguing it is the prime minister’s “duty to stop that happening”.

“He can only do that by delivering for people who want real change. And if he can't do that, then of course, there's going to have to be change at the very top”, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

open image in gallery Labour MP for Leeds East Richard Burgon (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

Mr Burgon’s comments come amid growing concern over the direction of the Labour government and devastating approval ratings, with mounting discontent brewing among Labour backbenchers.

Last week, Labour MP Clive Lewis warned Sir Keir “doesn’t seem up to the job”, following the fallout over his involvement in the appointment of Peter Mandelson.

Britain’s ambassador to the US was dramatically sacked on Thursday amid new revelations about his relationship with the convicted paedophile – raising serious questions about the prime minister’s judgement and leading Mr Lewis to become the first backbencher to publicly call for the prime minister to go.

Giving a harsh verdict on Sir Keir’s government, Mr Burgon said: “I think it's inevitable that if May's elections go as people predict and the opinion polls predict, then I think Starmer will be gone at that time.”

He added: “It feels like we're years and years into an unpopular government, rather than a year into a government that's just got rid of the Conservatives. We're losing votes to the left. We're going to be losing seats to the right.

“But fundamentally, for me, we face a real threat for the first time in our country's history of what I would consider to be a far right extremist government.

“It's the prime minister's duty to stop that happening. He can only do that by delivering for people who want real change. And if he can't do that, then of course, there's going to have to be change at the very top”, he said.

“The prime minister needs to change course immediately. Otherwise, I'm pretty certain he'll be gone next May as it stands.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer is facing a challenging week amid the fallout from the sacking of Lord Mandelson (Toby Melville/PA) ( PA Wire )

Asked whether he thinks it is possible for the prime minister to change course, Mr Burgon said: “That remains to be seen. I have to say that I’m not confident, because the signs are bad, because back benchers and voters have been telling the prime minister on key issues that he's got it wrong, but he hasn't listened.”

He added: “Listening is an important part of leadership. And without a change in political direction, without a change in political culture, then the prime minister, and therefore the government, will continue to fail.”

Behind the scenes, many left-wing Labour MPs are looking to Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham as a possible option to replace Sir Keir. There are reports he is gearing up to launch a leadership bid calling on Downing Street to introduce wealth taxes, nationalise utility companies and end the two-child benefit cap.

Mr Lewis, the MP for Norwich South, who is on the left of the party, last week told BBC Radio 4’s Week in Westminster programme: “You see a Labour prime minister who feels that he’s lost control within the first year.

“This isn’t navel-gazing. This is me thinking about my constituents, this country, and the fact that the person who is eight points ahead of us is Nigel Farage. That terrifies me.

“It terrifies my constituents, and it terrifies a lot of people in this country. We don’t have the luxury of carrying on this way with someone who I think, increasingly, I’m sorry to say, just doesn’t seem up to the job.”

In order to challenge Sir Keir for the leadership of the Labour Party, Mr Burnham would have to find a parliamentary seat through a by-election. One possible option would be the Gorton and Denton seat in Manchester, where MP Andrew Gwynne has been suspended after sending sexist WhatsApp messages.

Serious questions were raised over the prime minister’s leadership after he was forced to sack Peter Mandelson as ambassador over his links with Epstein, despite publicly defending the Labour grandee at PMQs the day before.