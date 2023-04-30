Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Keir Starmer says Rishi Sunak attack advert ‘is not racist’

Opposition has been accused of ‘gutter politics’ over the graphic

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Sunday 30 April 2023 09:15
Comments
<p>Labour leader Keir Starmer</p>

Labour leader Keir Starmer

(Sky News)

Keir Starmer has said a controversial Labour attack advert targeting Rishi Sunak is not racist, and said he stands by its content.

The opposition was accused of "gutter politics" over the graphic, which claims the prime minister does not want people who sexually assault children to go to prison.

Speaking on Sunday morning Sir Keir said: "I think if he did think they should go to prison he'd do something about it."

"I stand by the advert. I think that as prime minister, you take responsibility for what happens in your criminal justice system. He is not taking responsibility for it."

The graphic, shared to social media, has a large picture off the prime minister and asks "Do you think adults convicted of sexually assaulting children should go to prison?"

Recommended

It adds, in capital letters: "Rishi Sunak doesn't."

It cites data from the Ministry of Justice showing that 4,500 adults convicted of sex acts with children avoided a prison sentence since 2010.

Critics has pointed out that Mr Sunak only became an MP in 2015, and that Sir Keir himself as Director of Public Prosecutions actually sat on the 2012 review of how such offences should be sentenced.

Others have also alleged the advert is racist because it seems to plays into far-right stereotypes about grooming gangs and Asian men.

But asked whether the advert was racist, Sir Keir told Sky News’s Sophie Ridge on Sunday programme: "No of course it's not. Of course it's not."

"No. There's a huge under analysis of the figures here, and I looked at this when I was director of public prosecutions. The vast majority of child sexual offences are not by people of Asian origin or anything else."

In a wide-ranging conversation the Labour leader also accused Mr Sunak of being out-of-touch on public services and the cost of living crisis.

And he also claimed the Tories should be making gains at next week's local elections despite polls showing they would likely lose seats.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

He said the governing party was starting from a very low base and should expect to pick up seats.

Asked about Sir Keir's comments on the attack ad, Tory transport secretary Mark Harper said: "I think people listening to that will think that's nonsense. You judge people, I think in politics by what they do."

Noting that Mr Sunak had set up a taskforce to look into grooming gangs, the Cabinet minister said:

"I don't think anyone's turning around pretending that Keir Starmer was responsible for all of those sentences that took place when he was a member of the Sentencing Council and actually responsible for setting those rules.

Recommended

"The fact is, if he's going to apply his own argument, then he has to say that he's guilty of the same things he's accusing the Prime Minister of. I just don't think it's a very good way to conduct politics."

He added: "It's very disappointing approach from him, but I don't actually think the public will buy it."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in