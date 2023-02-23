Keir Starmer says UK has been stuck in ‘crouched position’ for too long

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britain has been in a “crouched position” for too long and needs to grow the “confidence to move forward” as a country, Keir Starmer has said as he set out Labour’s vision for the economy.

The Labour leader said his plan would boost businesses and vowed to make the UK the fastest-growing economy in the G7.

Mr Starmer’s comments came ahead of a speech in Manchester later this morning in which he will unveil five “missions” that would shape a future Labour government.

In a series of media appearances on Thursday morning ahead of the address, Mr Starmer became involved in a testy exchange with BBC Radio 4 Today programme host Amol Rajan in which the Labour leader was accused of using wordy phrases in his plan.

His speech is expected to address problems with the NHS and crime and set out how Labour would tackle climate change and drive up standards in education, as well as the economy.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast earlier about the economy, he said it was vital to fix the “fundamentals” in order to restore “pride and purpose” and unleash the “great potential our country has”.

“They are long term missions, they are a statement of intent about how we intend to govern and they are very important missions,” he said.

"The missions I am going to outline this morning are predominantly to do with the economy and to have the highest sustained growth in the G7 and sustained is the really important word in that.

“But we also need to make sure the NHS is fit for the future, we need to make our streets safe, we need to make sure that we remove the barriers to opportunity for every child everywhere and we want to be a green clean power superpower country.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has set out his five missions if he were to become prime minister (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

In his remarks later, the Labour leader is expected to contrast his own programme with what he has previously described as the “sticking plaster politics” of prime minister Rishi Sunak’s five priorities set out in his new year address.

The Independent understands Mr Starmer will also stress that he wants a Labour government to create stronger partnerships with the private sector – and will say he doesn’t care “whether investment or expertise comes from the public or private sector”.

During his interview with Mr Rajan on Thursday morning, the presenter said parts of a document sent out to journalists overnight with details of the plan were full of “verbiage” as he accused the Labour leader of including meaningless phrases.

The journalist asked Mr Starmer, a lawyer by trade and the former director of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), if he was “guilty of crimes against the English language” after reading out a section of the document dedicated to how government would work under Labour.

“This could mean new structures and ways of working to facilitate collaboration, including replacing some of the cabinet committees with new delivery-focused, cross-cutting mission boards,” Mr Rajan said as he read the document.

“Heminghamway it ain’t,” he added before asking Mr Starmer: “Who is going to vote for that?”

Responding, Mr Starmer said “someone who wants the problems fixed” and gave an example of the education and prosecution services working more closely together to tackle crime.

“I ran the prosecution service for five years,” Mr Starmer added. “I know that, among the problems I had, was that it was in a silo. If you want to reduce crime, you have to get to grips with your education system, you have to recognise the mental health element of it, the health element of it.”

With an election potentially little over a year away, party officials said the “mission” plan will form the backbone of their manifesto.

A party spokesperson said they will draw on Mr Starmer’s experience of having run the CPS for five years to establish a set of clear objectives for what they want to achieve in office.