Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer holds a press conference on Tuesday 27 August.

The prime minister will use a Downing Street speech to promise his government will do the “hard work” to “root out 14 years of rot” under the Tories and suggest the recent riots showed “the cracks in our society after years of populism and failure”.

In a speech from the No 10 rose garden, he will say: “The riots didn’t just betray the sickness, they revealed the cure, found not in the cynical conflict of populism but in the coming together of a country the morning after and cleared up their community.

“Because that is who we are, that is what we stand for. People who cared for their neighbour.

“Communities who stood fast against hatred and division. Emergency services who did their duty – even when they were in danger. And a government that put the people of this country first.”

Sir Keir will also use his speech to warn that “frankly – things will get worse before we get better” as the Labour administration tries to deal with “not just an economic black hole but a societal black hole”.