Keir Starmer considers appointing Sue Gray as Labour chief of staff

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is said to be considering hiring Sue Gray, the senior civil servant who oversaw the Partygate inquiry, to be his new chief of staff.

Ms Gray, who currently holds a senior role at the Cabinet Office, led the investigation into rule-breaking Covid parties under Boris Johnson’s government.

Her damning report on “failures of leadership” led to a Metropolitan Police probe which saw Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak fined for attending a birthday party inside No 10.

Sir Keir is now considering Ms Gray for a top job organising the party and preparing for government, according to Sky News.

Allies of the Labour leader believe a candidate who knows the operations of government at a high level was essential.

One party source told the broadcaster: “[Sue Gray] knows how No 10 works and she’s very popular with civil servants.”

Labour did not deny the report, but a spokesperson said: “The process is ongoing. Nobody has been offered the job.”

Labour Chair Anneliese Dodds told Sky News on Thursday: “I’m not going to comment on any HR matter … We’re finding very many people from a whole range of different walks of life who are now wanting to connect with the Labour party.”

Tory MPs questioned the potential Labour appointment, question Ms Gray’s role in the politically-controversial inquiry.

One senior Tory told Politico: “This is a staggering revelation which the cabinet secretary needs to fully investigate. And not the usual whitewash – a proper investigation as this calls into question the impartiality of the civil service.”

It comes as the latest figures showed Labour raised £7.2m in donations between October and December 2022 – £2.4 million more than the Tories (who raised only £4.8m).

Data from the Electoral Commission shows Labour raised £3.2m in individual donations while the Tories raised £3.6m, narrowing the gap when it comes support from wealthy backers.

The £2m given by Lord Sainsbury, returning to Labour after the Jeremy Corbyn era, was the party’s single biggest donation of the year. He said he wanted “to see Keir Starmer become prime minister as soon as possible”.

A Labour spokesperson said the party was in a “strong and positive financial position”, adding: “As we head towards a general election, donors are returning and we are investing in new talent.”