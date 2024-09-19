Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that he is “completely in control” of his own government as the prime minister heads to his party conference with questions over the power of his chief of staff Sue Gray.

A beleaguered prime minister gave a round of interviews with regional broadcasters ahead of the Labour conference starting in Liverpool on Sunday amid questions over his decision to accept more than £100,000 in gifts, the role of Ms Gray and a continued row about the cutting of winter fuel payments to pensioners.

Concerns over the power of Ms Gray, a former senior civil servant, in the government emerged again this week when it was revealed she is paid more to be his chief of staff than the prime minister’s own wage.

Already there had been surprise over her influence in making appointments to senior jobs and her presence on his trip to Washington DC last week to discuss the war in Ukraine and Middle East with Joe Biden.

Pressed on Ms Gray’s pay by BBC South East’s political editor Charlotte Wright in an interview ahead of his party’s conference, the prime minister said he was “not going to get into discussions about individual salaries”.

But when he was asked about the anonymous briefings and whether he was in control of his team, he said “I’m completely in control. I’m focused and every day the message from me to the team is exactly the same, which is we have to deliver.”

The prime minister was also questioned over Arsenal’s gift of a private box, worth more than £8,000 a match, for him to watch home games.

Sir Keir described the move as “common sense” because for security reasons he is no longer able to use his season tickets in the stands.

Asked by BBC Yorkshire's Political Editor James Vincent how relatable it was for him to get access to a corporate area, he said: "Since I've been Prime Minister the security advice is don't go in the stands, not least because it'll cost a fortune to the taxpayer in security police officers if you choose to go in the stands."

He continued: "I've taken that advice, I've been offered a ticket somewhere else. Frankly I'd rather be in the stands but I'm not going to ask the taxpayer to indulge me to be in the stands when I could go and sit somewhere else where the club and the security say it's safer for me to be. That is for me a common sense situation.”

“I'm a life-long Arsenal fan. I've been going for years and years and years and it's a real passion of mine and I can go with my boy."

Sue Gray is Starmer’s chief of staff ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

But following the row over a donation by Labour peer Lord Alli for his wife Victoria to buy £5,000 of dresses, the prime minister appeared to sidestep questions over whether he bought his own suits.

Lord Alli, who has provided a number of other donations, was controversially given a temporary security pass to Downing Street after the election and has been allowed to attend cabinet meetings.

Sir Keir was asked by the BBC Northern Ireland political editor Enda McCafferty: “Why don't you buy your own suits? Some people are asking out there, why the does the prime minister need to get his wardrobe sponsored?”

He responded: “The important thing in all of this is that we follow the rules, which is really important to me and make the declarations so that everything is transparent. I'm utterly focussed day in day out actually on how we make the economy work for everyone , how do we get the health service in the place that we need it "

Asked by BBC West’s David Garmston if “mud is being thrown” over donations and freebies, the prime minister batted back: “I want to tell you what my focus is because we’re now eleven weeks or so into the new government.”

Sir Keir was also interogated over his decision to cut winter fuel payments to pensioners but continued to blame the £22 billion black hole in the finances he says the Tories left behind.