Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff received a pay rise after the election which means she is now paid more than the prime minister.

Sue Gray asked for and was given a salary of £170,000 - £3,000 more than the PM and more than any cabinet minister – or her Conservative predecessor, it has emerged.

One source told the BBC: “It was suggested that she might want to go for a few thousand pounds less than the prime minister to avoid this very story. She declined.”

Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff Sue Gray is paid more than the prime minister ( PA Archive )

Ms Gray, who was hired as Sir Keir’s chief of staff in 2023, was tasked with working on Labour’s preparations for government.

In an extraordinary story, the latest example of tensions flaring in Sir Keir’s Downing Street operation, senior Labour figures have condemned the party’s preparations for government, Ms Gray’s treatment of staff and her outsized influence as chief of staff.

Speaking to The Independent, one Labour source said: “It's certainly unfortunate timing that, while staff were worrying about their pay, or in many cases the future of their jobs, those at the top of the tower were hiking up their own salaries.

“Sue and others might do well to remember whose hard work got them into No.10 in the first place.”

It came after a series of Labour sources furiously briefed against Ms Gray to the BBC. One said: “It speaks to the dysfunctional way No10 is being run - no political judgement, an increasingly grand Sue who considers herself to be the Deputy Prime Minister, hence the salary and no other voice for the Prime Minister to hear as everything gets run through Sue.” Another government insider said she had “the highest ever special adviser salary in the history of special advisers”.

Sir Keir Starmer has said ‘most’ of the stories about Sue Gray are ‘wildly wrong’ amid repeated negative briefings about her ( Justin Tallis/PA Wire )

And, attacking Ms Gray’s record, having been responsible for Labour’s preparations for power, one said: “If you ever see any evidence of our preparations for government, please let me know.”

A power struggle has been playing out between Ms Gray and Sir Keir’s election guru Morgan McSweeny since Labour’s general election win, with Ms Gray reportedly having repeatedly moved Mr McSweeny’s desk further from the PM’s office in an effort to sideline him.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson told The Independent: "It is false to suggest that political appointees have made any decisions on their own pay bands or determining their own pay.

"Any decision on special adviser pay is made by officials not political appointees.

"As set out publicly, special advisers cannot authorise expenditure of public funds or have responsibility for budgets."

More follows...