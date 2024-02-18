Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Keir Starmer has hit out at claims the Conservatives cannot win the next election as Labour faces another difficult week over its stance on Gaza.

The Labour leader said it was "ridiculous" to suggest Rishi Sunak could not secure another term as prime minister.

His warning to his party, and its potential voters, came as the SNP offered Sir Keir a meeting over this week’s expected Commons vote on a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Sir Keir suffered a blow before Christmas when 10 of his frontbenchers quit or were sacked after a mass rebellion over a similar vote.

Labour has yet to say how it will instruct its MPs to vote this week, saying it needs to see the wording of the SNP motion.

Sir Keir told Scottish Labour’s conference in Glasgow that Labour wants as a "ceasefire that lasts" in Gaza and the fighting must "stop now".

The Labour leader told delegates “we all want to see a return of all the hostages taken on October 7th, an end to the killing of innocent Palestinians, a huge scaling up of humanitarian relief and an end to the fighting. Not just for now, not just for a pause, but permanently. A ceasefire that lasts. That is what must happen now. The fighting must stop now."

Earlier Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called on the SNP, who face losing potentially dozens of seats to Labour at the election, to work with them on the ceasefire motion.

In his speech, Sir Keir warned some communities have found a new "political home" in the SNP and winning them back would be hard.

He added: "No matter what the SNP say the Tories can win the next election. Of course they can, politics is volatile. It's ridiculous to say otherwise.

"So I would also say this. Imagine - even if only for a second - what it will feel like if you wake up on the day after the election, and the Tories are back. Encouraged again, emboldened again, entitled again."

Sir Keir Starmer (PA) (PA Wire)

Earlier, former Labour Leader Lord Kinnock said he was “convinced now that we're not going to lose.”

Asked on Sky News whether Sir Keir would be in 10 Downing Street, he said: “Yes. And I look forward to that very much because I think he would be a mature, honest, dependable leader of a party. And by God, we need all that now.”

Last week Labour was forced to ditch its candidate in the upcoming Rochdale by-election after he claimed Israel had allowed the Hamas massacre that killed 1,200.