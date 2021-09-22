Trans women should be excluded from some “women-only spaces”, Keir Starmer says, as the controversy threatens to open a bitter row in the party.

The Labour leader’s spokesman said he remained wedded to the policy on which the party fought the last general election – and that there was “no reason to expect it is going to change”.

This meant backing “the implementation of the Equality Act, including the single-sex exemption which allows the provision of women-only spaces”.

The stance comes after Labour backbencher Rosie Duffield – who has pulled out of the Labour conference over security fears – protested that she did not know where Sir Keir stood on the issue.

Last week, the Canterbury MP – who has received threats of violence after her comments on transgender rights – questioned whether Labour was about to change course.

She urged Sir Keir to maintain support for “biological females” to feel “protected” in prisons and domestic violence refuges, for example, but said she was “not confident” the policy would be upheld.

Ms Duffield held talks with the Labour leader yesterday, as he also met with Labour MPs in the party’s LGBT+ [Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Rights] group.

Amid the controversy over the abuse she has received, Sir Keir’s spokesman reiterated that “debate should always be held in an atmosphere of respect for all points of view”.

“Keir met with Rosie Duffield yesterday, following on from her request for a meeting,” he said, adding he also met the LGBT+ group separately.

On the party’s policy, he said: “Our position on this has not changed {from the 2019 manifesto].

“What we have said is that Labour would work to update the Gender Recognition Act to enable a process for gender identification.”

“And we also continue to support the implementation of the Equality Act, including the single-sex exemption which allows the provision of women-only spaces.”