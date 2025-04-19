Kemi Badenoch reveals her cousin died by suicide after ‘excessive internet use’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch‘s 20-year-old cousin killed himself after falling down an “internet rabbit hole”, the Tory leader has said, opening up about how she “worries a lot about social media”.

In deeply personal interview, Ms Badenoch said her young cousin took his own life after struggling with excessive internet use.

“I worry a lot about social media,” she told the Daily Mail. “I have a family member who was in his 20s and went down an internet ‘rabbit hole’. He was exploring pro-mortalism and anti-natalism, and killed himself.

open image in gallery Kemi Badenoch said her cousin killed himself after excessive internet use ( PA Wire )

“I hadn’t heard of either of them. But I saw what excessive internet use can do.”

Pro-mortalism is a philosophical view that argues it would be ethical to kill all humanity to prevent further suffering, while anti-natalism is the belief that it is morally wrong or unjustifiable for people to have children.

Ms Badenoch said her cousin was living alone in Canada and prepared a detailed and graphic suicide note at the end of 2022, describing his struggles.

“He wrote the most extraordinary lucid letter, but ended his own life,” she said.

“It’s heartbreaking. My views about the dangers of social media are not just about children. I know even as adults we can get dangerously addicted.” His death is one of the reasons Ms Badenoch is considering following Australia’s lead and banning children under 16 from social media.

“It’s an area our policy review will look at,” she said, adding that she sometimes spends up to 30 minutes at a time watching “funny reels” on Instagram. “If adults find it addictive, what chance do kids have?” she added.

Ms Badenoch’s comments come as a poll by the NASUWT teaching union found 59 per cent of teachers said they believe social media use has contributed to a deterioration in pupils’ behaviour in schools.

open image in gallery The Tory leader said her party is looking at adopting a social media ban for under-16s as policy

The survey, of more than 5,800 NASUWT members in the UK in January, suggests that teachers think social media is the number one cause of negative pupil behaviour.

The findings have been released during the NASUWT’s annual conference in Liverpool over the Easter weekend.

Delegates at the conference will debate a motion which suggests far-right and populist movements have shifted their recruitment onto social media, messaging and online gaming platforms.

The motion calls on the union’s executive to work with teachers “to assess the risk that far-right and populist movements pose to young people”.

It adds that the union should work with the Government “to support teachers in challenging far-right and populist narratives” presented to young people.

If you need to speak to someone, Samaritans are available 24/7 on 116 123.