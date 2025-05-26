Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia has seized on comments by the Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch that Ukraine is fighting a “proxy war” on behalf of Western Europe.

Russia’s embassy in London shared a clip of Ms Badenoch, claiming she had “called a spade a spade”.

The Kremlin has long tried to justify its invasion of Ukraine by claiming Nato is using the country as a proxy for war.

In an interview with Sky News on Sunday the Tory leader also claimed Israel is fighting a “proxy war on behalf of the UK” in Gaza against Hamas.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch (left) on Sunday (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA) ( PA Media )

She said: “Israel is fighting a proxy war on behalf of the UK, just like Ukraine is on behalf of western Europe against Russia. We have to get serious.”

A clip of the interview was later shared by the Facebook account of Russia’s London. Embassy, and a spokesman wrote: “Ukraine is indeed fighting a proxy war against Russia on behalf of Western interests. The illegitimate Kyiv regime, created, financed and armed by the West, has been at it since 2014.

“Remember, Kemi Badenoch hails from the same Conservative Party whose former leader and prime minister Boris Johnson, when peace was at hand, went to Kyiv and told the Ukrainians to ‘just fight’.”

The post was later shared by Russia’s foreign ministry.

Last October, Andrei Kelin, Russia’s ambassador to the UK, came under fire when he claimed the war in Ukraine was a “proxy war led by the United Kingdom’s government”.

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, also triggered outrage when he told the BBC in the run up to last year’s election that the West “provoked” the invasion with the expansion of Nato and the European Union.

At the time James Cleverly, the Tory former home secretary, said he was echoing the Russian leader’s “vile justification” for the war.

A spokesman for Mrs Badenoch said that Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky and the people of Ukraine were “fighting for democracy and against Putin’s aggressive fascism”.

He told the Telegraph, which first reported the story: “Kemi is proud of the support the Conservative Party has shown for President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine, who are fighting for democracy and against Putin’s aggressive fascism.

“Everyone in the UK should be very careful about promoting or repeating Russian propaganda that seeks to undermine Ukraine’s cause.”