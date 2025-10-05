Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Conservatives are “up for the fight”, Kemi Badenoch said as she kicked off the party’s annual conference in Manchester.

Breaking with tradition and delivering a welcome speech at the start of the conference on Sunday, Mrs Badenoch acknowledged the Conservatives had “a mountain to climb” as it languished third in the polls behind Reform UK and Labour.

But setting out her party’s plan to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and deport 150,000 people a year, she insisted her party could win the next election by “combining secure borders with a shared culture”.

She said: “Nations cannot survive on diversity alone. We need a strong common culture rooted in our history, our language, our institutions and our belief in liberty under the law.

“That is what holds us together, and that is why borders matter, why numbers matter, but most of all, why culture matters.”

Immigration has dominated the start of the conference, where “stronger borders” is one of the two slogans hanging from the front of the conference centre.

Earlier, Mrs Badenoch had told GB News that every Conservative candidate must sign up to her plan to leave the ECHR, or they would be barred from standing at the next election. However, former Tory attorney general Dominic Grieve warned that planning to leave the ECHR could be a “death wish” for party.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch admited the party has a 'mountain to climb' during her speech to the conference

As well as pledging to leave the ECHR, the Conservatives published a plan on Sunday that included a series of measures aimed at deporting 750,000 people over five years.

These included the creation of a “Removals Force”, inspired by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) agency, a radical tightening of asylum eligibility and the abolition of courts handling immigration cases.

Speaking on the conference floor, shadow home secretary Chris Philp said he would deport any foreign national expressing “racial hatred, including antisemitism” or supporting “extremism or terrorism”.

But speaking to the BBC earlier on Sunday, Mrs Badenoch had declined to say where people would be deported to if they could not be sent to their own country, describing this as an “irrelevant” question.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel told a fringe event at the conference that the proposed Removals Force would be “very different” from Ice.

She said: “The two are not comparable. Our system and our structures and our laws are different.”

In her speech, Mrs Badenoch also stressed her party’s commitment to economic responsibility, saying it had “learnt” from Liz Truss’s mini-budget.

She said: “Economic responsibility is the hallmark of the Conservative approach and today it is right back at the heart of everything we stand for.

Shadow home secreary Chris Philp said he would deport any foreign national expressing 'racial hatred, including antisemitism'

“We may be in Manchester, but the theme of economic responsibility will run through this conference like the words in a stick of Blackpool rock.”

And she hit out at her opponents in Labour and Reform, saying they were “two sides of the same coin” that both practised “identity politics” and “division”.

She said: “I am black, I am a woman, I am a conservative, and I know that identity politics is a trap. It reduces people to categories and then pits them against each other.

“But I am more than black, female and even conservative. I am British.

“I am British, as we all are, and my children are British, and I will not allow anyone on the left to tell them that they belong in a different category, or anyone on the right to tell them that they do not belong in their own country.”