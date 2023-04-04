Ministers to consider amending law to protect ‘biological’ women

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ministers are to consider official advice that changing the definition of sex in legislation would create greater “clarity" around women-only spaces.

Making it “biological sex” merits further consideration, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said.

But a change in the definition could be "more ambiguous or potentially disadvantageous" when it came to equal pay and direct and indirect sex discrimination, it warned.

The move risks reigniting the row over trans rights.

It comes just days after Keir Starmer tried to clarify his stance on the issue.

The advice was issued after the equalities minister Kemi Badenoch asked the EHRC to consider the pros and cons of an amendment to the 2010 Equality Act to make it "biological sex".

The EHRC found "no straightforward balance" but said it had come to the view that defining 'sex' as biological sex “would bring greater legal clarity in eight areas".

These include hospital wards where the EHRC said that a "biological definition of sex would make it simpler to make a women's-only ward a space for biological women".

When it came to sport it would mean that organisers could exclude trans women without having to show the move was necessary because of fairness or safety.

But a change in the definition could be "more ambiguous or potentially disadvantageous" when it came to equal pay and direct and indirect sex discrimination, it warned.

It stated: "On balance, we believe that redefining 'sex' in EqA to mean biological sex would create rationalisations, simplifications, clarity and/or reductions in risk for maternity services, providers and users of other services, gay and lesbian associations, sports organisers and employers.

"It therefore merits further consideration."

Earlier this week Sir Keir said that for the vast majority “let's say 99.9 per cent, biology matters" in defining a woman.

But he added that voters were more interested in the cost-of-living crisis and that Labour was trying to agree a "commonsense, respectable and tolerant position".

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, the EHRC’s chairwoman, said there should be "due regard to any possible disadvantages for trans men and trans women".

She said: "Our response to the minister's request for advice suggests that the UK Government carefully identify and consider the potential implications of this change.

"Should they wish to pursue work in this area, we recommend detailed policy and legal analysis be undertaken, in compliance with the Public Sector Equality Duty and with due regard to any possible disadvantages for trans men and trans women.

"There is a clear need to move the public debate on issues of sex and gender to a more informed and constructive basis. This would be welcomed by the many who do not take the polarised positions currently driving public debate.”