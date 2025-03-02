King Charles meets Zelensky at Sandringham in show of support for Ukraine president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles has met Volodymyr Zelensky at Sandringham, in an unprecedented show of solidarity with the Ukrainian president.

The meeting came just days after Donald Trump sparked worldwide outrage by insulting and abusing Mr Zelensky in a televised clash at the Oval Office on Friday.

It took place after a summit of European leaders in London, which saw them discuss a peace plan for Ukraine and security on the continent, a day after Sir Keir said Mr Zelensky had "full backing across the United Kingdom" as he welcomed him to Downing Street.

The decision to invite the Ukrainian president to Sandringham is the most overtly political act the King has made since succeeding Queen Elizabeth, who went to great lengths to keep out of politics.

The gestures by both the King and the prime minister are bound to be seen as the clearest possible signal that Britain is backing Mr Zelensky after his bitter fall-out with Trump.

open image in gallery ( PA )

The prime minister is attempting to bridge the gap between Ukraine and the White House, which was more evident than ever when Mr Trump accused Mr Zelensky of not being ready for peace in the heated White House show down.

Cabinet minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said it is “entirely appropriate” that Mr Zelensky meets the King, rejecting suggestions that the move is a provocation to the White House.

The meeting comes just three days after Mr Trump accepted an invitation from the King for an unprecedented second state visit to Britain – delivered to him personally by Sir Keir.

“I think it's up to the White House how they see the diplomacy of the moment", Mr Thomas-Symonds told Sky News on Sunday morning.

open image in gallery ( PA )

“The prime minister is in regular contact with President Trump, but I think it is entirely right that there is a recognition given of the role President Zelensky has played in defending the sovereign nation of Ukraine over the past three years.

“So it's entirely appropriate he sees His Majesty the King.”

Speaking on Sunday, Sir Keir admitted the clash between Mr Zelensky and Trump made him feel "uncomfortable" but said he decided to "roll up my sleeves" rather than "ramp up the rhetoric" in response.

"Yes, I felt uncomfortable. Nobody wants to see that," he told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

"The important thing is how to react to that. There are a number of different routes people could go down. One is to ramp up the rhetoric as to how outraged we all are or not.

"The other is to do what I did, which is roll up my sleeves, pick up the phone, talk to President Trump, talk to President Zelensky, then invite President Zelensky for an extensive meeting yesterday, a warm welcome, and then further pick up the phone to President Macron and President Trump afterwards.

"Because my reaction was, we have to bridge this. We have to find a way that we can all work together. Because, in the end, we've had three years of bloody conflict. Now we need to get to that lasting peace.”