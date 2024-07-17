Watch live: Labour plans unveiled as King’s Speech marks state opening of Parliament

Support truly

Watch live as King Charles III's speech marks the state opening of Parliament with the new Labour government on Wednesday, 17 July.

Sir Keir Starmer's pledges, which the party says will "take the brakes of Britain," will be announced by the monarch inside the House of Lords.

The speech is written by the government and read out in a neutral tone by the monarch, allowing the winning party to outline its priorities for the next parliament.

Wednesday will be the first Speech from the Throne under a Labour government for 14 years.

It is expected to contain more than 35 bills and draft bills aimed at improving transport, creating jobs and accelerating the building of houses and infrastructure as the government seeks to turn round Britain’s recent cycle of low growth.

Only 22 bills were put forward the last time there was a change of government in 2010.

Charles will deliver the speech, the second of his reign, at around 11.30am on Wednesday.